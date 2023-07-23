How ICB plans to support the stock market this fiscal year





TBS Illustration The Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) has finalized an action plan for the current financial year 2023-24 to improve its business performance and strengthen its support to the stock market. For this, the company signed on July 17 an annual performance agreement (APA) with the Ministry of Finance. In line with the agreement, ICB’s action plans for FY24 are to invest Tk 1,500 crore in the secondary market of stock exchanges, disburse Tk 350 crore in margin loans to investors to strengthen capital market liquidity support, and increase its contribution to stock exchange turnover by trading shares worth a total of Tk 1,200 crore. Due to several challenges including market downturn, high cost of funds, shortage of liquidity and over-reliance on the stock market for income, ICB’s stock market investment dropped by 50% to Tk 1271 crore in FY 2022-23, compared to the previous FY. Its revenue also fell 49% to Tk 714.36 crore YoY during FY23. Furthermore, it disbursed Tk 381 crore in margin loans and recovered Tk 382 crore in the last fiscal year, down 63% and 72% respectively from FY22. To cope with the challenges, ICB applied to the Ministry of Finance for a low cost loan of Tk 5,000 crore for ten years. He also applied for Tk 3,200 crore from the Bangladesh Bank as a soft loan. Abu Taher Mohammad Ahmedur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of ICB, told The Business Standard: “We invest in the stock market by borrowing from the bank. This is why our cost of funds is very high. And if this continues, the company will have no ability to support the stock market. “We have asked the government for a low interest loan because we need long-term funds at low cost at this stage. And the government has also shown sincerity in supporting us. So we are optimistic that we will get the loan,” he added. According to ICB, the company has supported the capital market through the Bangladesh Bank fund and its own fund since 2010, regardless of its own interests. But over the past few years, stock market indices have faced a steady decline. In this situation, ICB took a loan of Tk 11,000 crore from various banks and institutions at high interest rates to support the market. As a result, the cost of funds has increased. ICB paid huge interest on the loan quarterly. Ahmedur Rahman said, “We have to pay regular interest regardless of the income from the stock market. Only low cost funds can save us now.” The government formed the ICB in 1976 to fund the stock market. The company lends money to the private sector as a non-banking financial institution under the Bangladesh Bank. The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) believes that ICB has strayed from its primary responsibility by doing so. It is also alleged that ICB failed to act responsibly enough in investing in the stock market. At times, the ICB has purchased stocks at inflated prices through manipulation. And for these reasons, the institution has weakened. This is why the BSEC decided to reorganize the company. The stock market regulator has already submitted a plan to this effect to the Ministry of Finance.

