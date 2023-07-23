Stock market diversity reigns supreme in Brazil





Brazil’s securities commission gives green light to diversity rules The Brazilian Securities Commission (CVM) on Thursday approved measures proposed by B3, the manager of the So Paulo stock exchange, to promote diversity in the management of listed companies. They will come into force in August. New rules. By 2026, companies at all levels of listing on the Brazilian Stock Exchange must have at least one woman and one member of underrepresented communities on their board of directors or in senior management. Why is this important. According to data reported in June by more than 300 of the 416 companies currently listed on B3, 55% have no women among their statutory directors and 36% have no female participation on their boards. The lack of racial diversity in listed companies is even more pronounced: 336 of them have no black executives and 327 have no black board members. Insight. The rules were released for public comment between August and September last year and received more than 250 submissions. With watchdog approval, B3 has released a new set of instructions to guide transmitters. One of the changes made to the original text is the inclusion of indigenous peoples among minority groups, alongside black people, members of the LGBTQIA+ community…

