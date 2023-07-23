Business
3 things I would never do in a stock market crash
Image source: Getty Images
Although relatively infrequent, stock market crashes are a fact of life in investing. But these are events that can make or break my portfolio, depending on what I do or don’t do.
With that in mind, here are three things I would never do during a stock market crash.
Sell all my assets
Once in a while, something bad will happen in the world and investors will get scared. I say investors, but more often than not a lot of the selling is done through stop-loss algorithms.
These systems are designed to start selling stocks if their prices fall below a certain point. Then, if a pre-programmed threshold is crossed – say a 10% drop, for example – the entire portfolio could be sold.
The fact is that the same hedge funds and trading firms using this downside protection strategy will also buy back if stocks start rising again. This obviously creates enormous volatility and a lot of uncertainty.
But it’s important that I don’t panic and sell my shares if this frantic activity causes a total crash.
A good example that I would use here from my own portfolio is the e-commerce platform Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). I bought this growth stock in June 2020 and it doubled in 18 months. Then interest rates started to rise in late 2021 and growth stocks were plunged into a steep bear market.
At some point last year I was actually down 65% on my initial invested capital!
However, I never sold my shares. Indeed, due to ongoing operational progress at Shopify, I actually topped up my credit a few months ago. And I’m really glad I kept the title, because it’s rebounded 83% this year.
If I had sold when my holdings were down, I would have turned a loss on paper into a real loss. This therefore demonstrates the importance of not being afraid of a position when the market dips.
Wikipedia defines ‘doomscrolling’ (or ‘doomsurfing’) as “spending too much time reading large amounts of negative news online“.
Obviously, in the midst of a stock market crash, such negative news flow in the financial media will increase dramatically. So it’s important not to get into the habit of reading this stuff, which is obviously easier said than done when there’s a lot of it.
Likewise, I wouldn’t check my portfolio multiple times a day while it’s going down. This is because psychological studies have shown that for humans the pain of loss is three times the joy of gain.
Therefore, refreshing my brokerage account over and over again is like a form of self-torture, which can’t be good for my mental health.
It is far better for me to disconnect and take a relaxing bath, walk the dog, spend time with my family and friends, or even meditate. Anything but catastrophic while scrolling through my falling wallet!
Never forget why I invest
Warren Buffet said “Money combined with courage in times of crisis is priceless“.
It is essential to remember that I am a long-term investor and must have the courage to endure difficult market environments. And I should have cash ready to take advantage of the opportunities that a stock market crash will inevitably present to me.
