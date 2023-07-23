Q1 earnings, US Fed policy, FII flows and more: key triggers for stock markets this week

After an unbroken record rally, domestic market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ended their six-day winning streak on Friday, July 21, led by steep losses at index heavyweights including Infosys, Reliance Industries, TCS and Hindustan Unilever (HUL).

Shares of Infosys and HUL fell a day after their June quarter results, while those of Reliance Industries fell ahead of its Q1FY24 results. Shares of Infosys suffered steep losses after the computer giant reported its weakest revenue growth in the June quarter since FY21 and sharply cut its revenue forecast for FY24 to 1-3.5% from 4-7%.

Investors were spooked by a major downgrade to the company’s earnings forecast, leading to a sharp sell-off in the stock. The drop also had a negative impact on other IT stocks, with the Nifty IT index plunging 4% at the end of the session.

Sensex saw a lower open and extended losses of 1,038 points to hit an intraday low of 66,533.74. The index closed with a loss of 888 points, or 1.31%, at 66,684.26 while the Nifty ended with a loss of 234 points, or 1.17%, at 19,745 on Friday.

However, domestic markets saw strong innings through July 20 (Thursday) as sentiment remained bullish on the momentum from FY24 first quarter earnings and inflows of foreign capital on India’s healthy macro outlook even amid mixed global indices.

On Thursday, the BSE benchmark jumped 474.46 points or 0.71% to its new all-time closing high of 67,571.90 on Thursday. During the day, it gained 521.73 points or 0.77% to reach its lifetime intraday peak of 67,619.17. The Nifty had climbed 146 points or 0.74% to end at its closing high of 19,979.15. During Thursday’s session, it had climbed 158.7 points or 0.80% to its new high of 19,991.85.

Additionally, Nifty is up 15% since the start of the current financial year (April 1, 2023) and 4% since last month, said Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Looking ahead, a buzzing week awaits the primary market with five public issues to be launched for tenders and two new listings in sight for exchanges. First-quarter results lined up next week with the results of the FOMC meeting will primarily guide market moves next week, analysts say.

In the week ahead, investors will be tightly focused on the FOMC meeting. While a 25 basis point (bp) rate hike is widely expected, investors will be most interested in the committee’s comments on future rates action, looking for clues on the anticipated future rate break,’ said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services.

Analysts are also expecting higher volatility in the coming week due to the scheduled monthly expiration of July derivatives contracts. However, the prevailing momentum on the global front, particularly in the US markets, would help keep the tone positive,” said Ajit Mishra, SVP – Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

Here are the main triggers for the stock markets next week:

1st quarter profits

Investors will be busy analyzing corporate earnings over the coming week as several major Nifty 50 companies will report their Q1FY24 results. However, markets will start the week by reacting to Reliance Industries Q1FY24 results on Monday.

The diversified conglomerate announced its June quarter after-hours results on Friday, reporting a 10.8% drop in net profit to 16,011 crore, compared to 17,955 crore in the prior year period due to weak oil-chemicals (O2C) business. Shares of Reliance Industries slid about 3% ahead of the earnings release and were down 2.48% at 2,555 each on the NSE.

Additionally, major private sector banks, including Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank, among others, announced their FY24 first-quarter results on Saturday, reporting higher overall numbers. ICICI Bank’s net profit jumped 40% to 9,648 crore, beating market estimates. Some of the top companies reporting their FY24 first quarter results in the coming week are:

Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, BPCL, Indian Oil, L&T, Dr Reddy’s Nestle India, Cipla, among others.

5 IPOs, 2 New Listings to Hit D-Street

Over the coming week, five initial public offerings (IPOs) and two new listings await exchanges in the principal consulting and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) segments. These are:

– The Yatharth Hospital IPO will open for subscription on July 26 and close on July 28. The company’s shares will likely list on the BSE and NSE on August 7.

-Yasons Chemex Care IPO will open for subscription on Monday, July 24 and close on Wednesday. It will be listed on the NSE PME stock exchange on Thursday 3 August.

-The IPO of Khazanchi Jewelers will open for subscription on July 24 and close on July 28. The stock will be listed on the BSE SME stock exchange on August 7.

-Innovatus Entertainment IPO will open for subscription on July 25 and close on July 27. It will be listed on the BSE SME stock exchange on August 4.

-The IPO of Shri Techtex will open for subscription on July 26 and close on July 28. The share will be listed on the NSE PME stock exchange on August 7.

Additionally, integrated services company Service Care will debut on the NSE SME on Wednesday, July 26, while Asarfi Hospital will be listed on the BSE SME Exchange on Thursday, July 27.

FII influx

A sustained inflow of foreign investors backed by positive global trends was among the main drivers behind the record highs recorded by stock markets last week. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) extended their investment frenzy and bought up shares worth 1372.13 crores during the week. Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) were the net sellers last week as they sold stocks worth 2519.82 crore.

FII has managed a 700-point rally in the Nifty since the 3rd of this month at the start of the first-quarter earnings season, analysts said. Across 15 trading sessions in July, FIIs were the net buyers in 13 sessions, while DIIs showed renewed interest in buying for five sessions but started to offload to markets again.

However, on Friday, when the markets ended their six-day winning streak, FIIs turned sellers, while DIIs were net buyers. Going forward, if foreign investors start selling, there could be more selling pressure in the markets.

US Fed, global central bank policies

Analysts believe market volatility will increase in the second half of next week as traders and other participants closely watch the interest rate decision of several central banks, including the US Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan.

The US Federal Reserve will kick off a two-day July policy meeting on Tuesday. With analysts expecting a 25 basis point rate hike, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference after the outcome will determine near-term market sentiment.

On July 27, the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its policy decision. According to economists who took part in a poll by Reuters news agency, the ECB is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points this month, with a slight majority also expecting another hike in September.

Oil prices

Oil prices rose nearly 2% on Friday to post a fourth consecutive weekly gain, supported by growing evidence of supply shortages in the coming months and rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine that could further affect supplies.

Brent crude futures rose $1.43, or 1.8%, to settle at $81.07 a barrel, with a weekly gain of around 1.2%. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude ended at $1.42, or 1.9%, up at $77.07 a barrel, its highest level since April 25. WTI gained almost 2% during the week.

Oil prices have now risen by around 12-14% in three weeks, mainly in response to supply cuts from major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia. Analysts predict that the rise in prices could continue as the oil market begins to assess an impending supply crisis.

Securities transaction

Several companies will trade ex-dividend over the coming week including Sun Pharma, Indigo Paints, Indian Oil Corporation, Tata Motors, Aarti Industries, Indigo Paints, Zydus Life, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Amara Raja Batteries, DLF, Union Bank of India, Deepak Nitrite, UltraTech Cement, Hero MotoCorp, among others. On the other hand, VR Films, NDR Auto Compon, Remedium Lifecare and Maan Aluminum will exchange ex-bonuses.

Technical view

Nifty nearly tested the new milestone of 20,000 and gained more than 7% in the past four weeks, pushing oscillators into the overbought zone, analysts said.

It would be healthy if we saw some consolidation now, before making further progress. We expect Nifty to respect the 19,300-19,500 zone on the downside, while any attempt to break above the 20,000-20,200 zone may attract for-profit bookings. During this time, participants should focus on more position management and prefer sectors that show relatively higher strength,” said Ajit Mishra of Religare Brokings.

The sharp decline in IT has derailed the momentum and we may also see a pause in automotive and consumer packaged goods after the phenomenal surge. However, banking, financials, pharmaceuticals and metals look promising for further upside, so traders should align their positions accordingly,” Mishra added.

Disclaimer: The opinions and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decision.

Know your inner investor

Do you have nerves of steel or are you insomniac in the face of your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take a test

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Updated: July 23, 2023, 06:07 AM IST

Topics