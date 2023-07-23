Bullpen gets new stock that may continue to benefit from broader rally

An old favorite returns to the Bullpen, our watchlist of stocks we’re considering buying for the Club’s portfolio. In addition to improving trading trends and a cheap valuation, it’s believed that this particular stock could benefit more from the broadening of the market, which saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average come to life recently, posting its first 10-game winning streak since August 2017. (Soon, we’ll have another tech-focused bullpen name benefiting from AI chip development.) The stock we’re adding first is DuPont (DD). We have profitably traded this specialty chemicals maker for the Investing Club for the past few years, selling it for a mere $80 in January 2022 after a valuation increase on the outlook of two pending deals. Only one was eventually completed. When we last owned DuPont, the company was waiting to complete its acquisition of Rogers Corporation, another specialty materials company with significant exposure to electric vehicles. Along with the transaction, DuPont was in the process of selling its Mobility & Material (M&M) business to Celanese for $11 billion in cash. Ultimately, DuPont was unable to obtain the necessary Chinese regulatory approval for the Rogers deal and terminated the merger. However, the deal with Celanese was completed, leaving DuPont with a cash war chest on its balance sheet. Immediately after the Rogers deal was scuttled, DuPont announced a huge stock buyback, saying it would instead spend $5 billion, which had been earmarked for the acquisition, on stock buybacks. At the same time, it also bought back $2.5 billion in debt. So what does the (slightly) new DuPont look like now? About 35% of DuPont’s revenue comes from electronics, with strong ties to semiconductors and smartphones. Both of these are approaching the bottom, or trough, of their cycles, with the recovery expected to begin in the third quarter as silicon and smartphone shipments increase. Another 15% of its activity is related to construction, and it has been much more resilient than many predicted this year. With US housing starts bottoming out and the Federal Reserve nearing the end of its interest rate hike cycle, we could see a pick-up in activity in the housing market later this year. The other 50% of the portfolio is fairly diversified with exposure to less cyclical sectors such as water, healthcare, protection and defense, and automotive. DD YTD Mountain Performance DuPont YTD The best part yet is that the stock is still relatively cheap at 20x earnings in a market that has seen a big run. This view is backed by JPMorgan electrical equipment and multi-industry analyst Steve Tusa, who is one of our favorites for his thoroughness. On Wednesday, he raised his DD price target to $85 per share from $75 and added the stock to his Analyst Focus list. Based on Tusa’s Sum of Parts (SOTP) analysis, which is a way of valuing a company by applying an industry multiple to different business segments, DuPont should be valued somewhere in the $90 range. Sometimes you have to take a SOTP analysis with a grain of salt because breaks are needed for that value to be realized, but DuPont is a special situation where that matters. CEO Ed Breen is a legendary dealmaker who is always looking for ways to create shareholder value. He did this by selling M&Ms at an attractive multiple, and we wouldn’t have forgotten him to look for value-creating stocks again if he felt the stock was seriously disconnecting from the business. Either way, we think DuPont presents itself as an industry way to play the recovery in the semiconductor industry without paying a typical semiconductor multiple. (Jim Cramer’s Charitable Trust is long DD. See here for a full stock list.) As a CNBC Investing Club subscriber with Jim Cramer, you’ll receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTMENT CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY, AS WELL AS OUR DISCLAIMER. NO OBLIGATION OR FIDUCIARY DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTMENT CLUB. NO SPECIFIC RESULTS OR PROFITS ARE GUARANTEED.

