U.S. Fed interest rate decision, June quarter results will boost markets this week: analysts





The movement of the Rupee against the US Dollar and the global benchmark Brent Crude Oil will also remain in focus this week.

The U.S. Fed’s interest rate decision and ongoing quarterly corporate earnings are the main factors boosting equity markets this week, where benchmarks could face volatile trends amid the scheduled monthly expiration of derivatives, analysts said. In addition, trends in global markets and business activity of foreign investors would also influence domestic stocks. On July 26, the US Federal Reserve will announce its policy decision and a rate hike of 25 basis points is expected. Market participants will carefully analyze the comments made during the announcement. Additionally, on July 28, the Bank of Japan will also unveil its policy decision, said Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart Ltd. Companies like Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, BPCL and Tech Mahindra will report earnings throughout the week, Meena added. Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd, India’s most valuable company, will be in focus on Monday after the company reported an 11% drop in its June quarter net profit on Friday due to weakness in core oil-to-chemicals (O2C) businesses as well as higher financing and depreciation costs. Thursday’s July F&O expiry is likely to introduce some volatility into the market. Also, market participants will be keeping a close eye on the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament. Institutional flows will be watched closely as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have invested significantly in Indian stock markets over the past three months, Meena said. The movement of the Rupee against the US Dollar and the global benchmark Brent Crude Oil will also remain in focus this week. Investors will focus on the FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting. While a 25 basis point rate hike is widely expected, investors will be more interested in committee comments on future rates action, looking for clues about the anticipated future rate break, said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Financial Services. Markets will be guided more by ongoing Q1 FY24 earnings, global market trends, crude oil prices, and FII/DII (Domestic Institutional Investor) activity. The ongoing quarterly earnings season will be in focus as many major companies will announce their quarterly figures this week, such as Canara Bank, Tata Steel, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, L&T, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, BPCL, Tech Mahindra and Nestle, said Arvinder Singh Nanda, Senior Vice President of Master Capital Services Ltd. Last week, the 30-stock BSE Sensex jumped 623.36 points or 0.94%. The benchmark hit an all-time high of 67,619.17 on July 20 (Thursday). We expect higher volatility this week due to the expected monthly expiration of July derivative contracts. However, the prevailing momentum on the global front, particularly in US markets, would help keep the tone positive, said Ajit Mishra, SVP Technical Research at Religare Broking Ltd. A steady rise in U.S. markets combined with continued buying across sectors kept the tone positive for most of last week, Mishra said, adding that a sharp cut in IT majors pared gains in the latest session. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/market/stocks/stock-markets-this-week-us-fed-interest-rate-june-quarter-earnings-rupee-dollar-17303811.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos