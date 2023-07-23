I’m not waiting for the next stock market crash to buy cheap UK stocks





It looks like renewed fears of a stock market crash are on the rise again. A strategist at FS Investments Group has called for a 25% drop in US stock prices by the end of 2023. And if that’s true, the UK is likely to follow. The cause is, unsurprisingly, interest rates. Despite a steady decline in inflation, labor markets remain strong. This suggests there are plenty more rate hikes on the horizon here in the UK and across the pond. But if central banks get too aggressive, a recession could be inevitable, scaring off investors while wreaking havoc on businesses. So should investors be worried? In my opinion, no. The long-awaited crash Clearly, FS Investments’ prediction is concerning. And yet, I remain out of phase. There have been calls for a recession and subsequent crashes like this for years now. And, so far, these bearish investors have been wrong. In the meantime, the FTSE250 increased by approximately 10% over the past nine months, with S&P500 in a new technical bull market. It’s still too early to tell, but current trends suggest that the stock market’s recovery from last year’s correction is already underway. There are no guarantees, of course. But if the bears are wrong again, then selling stocks today, or waiting for another market crash, could leave a huge amount of money on the table. Does that mean investors should go to Rambo and start buying all the cheap UK stocks they can find? It’s definitely a way to achieve superior long-term gains. But that assumes the recovery will continue, which, as I said, is not guaranteed. If FS Investment Group turns out to be right, such an investment strategy will likely destroy wealth rather than create it. That’s why, personally, I’ve been trickling capital into the markets over the past year. Deploying the average cost in pounds, my investments steadily increased. When prices continued to fall, it caused my average cost per share to drop, resulting in much better returns that are now in double-digit territory since the start of 2023. That way, if the stock market continues to rally, I still enjoy higher returns. But if things go wrong, I still have cash on hand to take advantage of even cheaper UK stocks. Find great deals in 2023 Finding cheap stocks during periods of heightened volatility is certainly easier than under normal market conditions. After all, emotional investors make mistakes that create opportunities. But it’s not a matter of buying any downed stock. The changing economic landscape has a tangible impact on businesses and consumers. And this cannot be ignored. Looking across the FTSE 250, many stocks trading firmly below pre-correction levels may struggle to rally even if a stock market crash does not materialize. Investors should thoroughly investigate each company, paying particular attention to debt exposure. A company with tight profit margins and a large pile of outstanding variable rate debt will likely struggle to keep up with more nimble competitors. This risk is only amplified if there are no discernible competitive advantages to fight off rivals trying to steal market share.

