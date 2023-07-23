Business
US stocks rally faces test as Fed braces for another rate hike
A rally in US equities could experience an inflection point next week as the Federal Reserve is expected to deliver what could be the final rate hike in its most aggressive monetary policy tightening cycle in decades.
At the start of the year, many investors expected higher interest rates to lead to a recession that would hurt equities after the sharp decline in 2022. Instead, the U.S. economy is proving resilient even as the Fed has made progress in its fight against inflation, an ideal Goldilocks scenario that many believe will support equities.
The S&P 500 is up nearly 19% year-to-date and closed Thursday at 4,534.87, only about 6% below an all-time high reached in January 2022.
While investors broadly expect the central bank to raise rates by 25 basis points at its July 26 meeting, many are also hoping for signs that policymakers are more confident that inflation will continue to subside, eliminating the need for the Fed to raise borrowing costs much more and supporting the thesis that has helped buoy stocks in recent weeks.
Much of the market is still macro driven and inflation is still in control. What the Fed does and says next week will be crucial, said Cliff Corso, chief investment officer of Advisors Asset Management.
Expectations of a supportive macro backdrop and the end of Fed tightening have prompted some analysts to revise their views on how high equities will be this year.
Credit Suisse’s Jonathan Golub raised its end-of-year target on the S&P 500 to 4,700 from 4,050 on Tuesday, citing stronger economic prospects and strong earnings expectations in technology and communications services.
Fundstrat Global Advisors’ Tom Lee raised his year-end target to 4,825 earlier this month, while Yardeni Research’s Ed Yardeni sees the S&P 500 at 5,400 over the next 18 months.
Meanwhile, a gauge tracked by the National Association of Active Investment Managers showed stock pickers’ exposure to equities was at its highest level since November 2021, months before the Fed began its rate hike cycle.
Bearish investors had to capitulate, said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. We are seeing a fundamental backdrop of lower inflation, resilient economic data, better consumer confidence and a falling dollar which is a pretty good recipe for gains.
Eric Freedman, chief investment officer of US Bank Wealth Management, has increased his stock holdings in recent months and is increasingly bullish on the tech sector anticipating corporate earnings will improve as the economy remains resilient.
Consumers have been helped by a tight job market and strong real wage gains, and at the same time we are seeing real progress on the inflation front, he said.
At the same time, forecasts of a recession perceived as almost inevitable at the start of the year are fading.
Goldman Sachs cut its likelihood of a U.S. recession beginning in the next 12 months to 20% on Monday from an earlier forecast of 25%, saying easing inflation could pave the way for the Fed to cut rates without precipitating a slowdown. The bank last month raised its S&P 500 end-of-year target to 4,500 from 4,000.
Yet many strategists remain bearish, wary of shortfalls in the ongoing earnings season to surprises in the sustainability of inflation.
Sunitha Thomas, senior portfolio manager at Northern Trust, believes inflation will prove more persistent than expected and has reduced equity exposure in recent months.
We’ve told our clients that the market has had a very good run for very good reasons, but now is a good time to rebalance, she said.
Rising valuations have been another concern, with the S&P 500 now trading at 20.8x forward earnings, up from around 16x at the start of the year.
However, Christopher Tsai, chief investment officer of Tsai Capital, is not afraid to buy in an overvalued market.
He added eight companies to his portfolio this year, including index provider MSCI and animal health company Zoetis, which he said have been overlooked in the market’s advance.
It’s hard to find massively overrated names, he said.
