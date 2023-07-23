Domino’s Pizza is one of the most overbought stocks on Wall Street. Here are the others





Domino’s Pizza and Zions Bancorporation are among the most overbought stocks on Wall Street this week, with the S&P 500 rising about 0.7%. The 14-day relative strength indicators for both stocks hovered around 86 on Friday. The RSI measures the speed and magnitude of a stock’s price change and can be used to separate the most overvalued and the most undervalued stocks. Wall Street considers a stock to be overbought and due for a potential pullback when its RSI rises above 70. Meanwhile, an RSI below 30 suggests a stock is oversold and may be due for a rebound. Paychex ended the week as the most overbought stock in the index. The payroll services stock jumped nearly 3% this week, with an RSI of around 96. Only around 14% of analysts rate the stock as a buy, with the consensus price target implying a 4% decline ahead. Other overbought stocks included Zions Bancorporation. Shares jumped 17.6% this week as regional bank stocks posted second-quarter earnings that beat expectations. With the gain, it is up about 34.4% for July. The stock has been volatile this year as a crisis rocked the banking sector. The shares are down 26.6% year-to-date and its RSI sits at around 86, with the average price target suggesting a decline of almost 6% for the shares. About a third of analysts rate it as a buy. Domino’s Pizza hovers around a similar RSI to Zions. Slightly more than half of analysts rate the stock long, with the average price implying range action from here. So far this year, the stock has gained about 11.3% and it’s up 14.4% this month. Other names for overbought include Global Payments and SLB. Meanwhile, Discover Financial tops the list of the most oversold stocks in the S&P 500, with an RSI of around 27. Shares have fallen 11.3% this week after earnings beat Wall Street expectations and the company said it was under investigation by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation over a “card product misclassification issue.” About 38% of analysts rate the stock buy, with a 16% upside suggested by its average price target. A handful of popular consumer names also made the oversold list, including Ford Motor and Nike, with RSIs of around 31 and 32, respectively. Nike shares, rated long by almost half of analysts, could gain another 19% based on its average price target. Verizon shares ended slightly lower for the week as the backlash continued from the Wall Street Journal investigation linking the telecommunications industry to the use of lead wire. Most analysts are pulling back on the stock, with only 18% rating it a buy, although the consensus target implies just over 22% upside for the stock. Some other oversold stocks included Seagate Technology, Equifax and Applied Materials.

