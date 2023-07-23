After 15 months, Pakistani stock market tops 46,000 points amid foreign buying

Business
KARACHI: In search of better life prospects, Ravi Shankar Swami’s grandfather, 41, migrated to the port city of Karachi from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu in the 1930s. The Swami family were among several hundred others who brought with them the rich taste of Tamil cuisine, which evolved over decades and adopted some common ingredients in present-day Pakistan.
Sindh province in southern Pakistan is home to a small community of Tamils, a Dravidian ethnolinguistic group, who migrated from southern India in the 1930s. There are around 5,000 Tamils currently living in Pakistan, which include Muslims, Hindus and Christians, according to Swamis, according to community members. Some of these families have settled in the Pakistani culinary and commercial center of Karachi since the pre-partition British colonial era.
The small community speaks Tamil, which is the official language of Tamil Nadu in southern India, while some of its most prominent dishes include dosa (a thin pancake made from a fermented batter of ground black lentils and rice), idli (savory rice cake usually served for breakfast), upma (a thick, savory porridge made from dry-roasted semolina) and vada (savory fried snacks made from peas ground chickpeas and lentils).
Over the years, food [we make in Pakistan] went through a transition. It is inspired by Pakistani cuisine. Some of the masalas (spices) came from here, Swami, a Tamil Hindu who works as a manager at a software company in Karachi, told Arab News.
[Similarly,] Tamils in Sri Lanka, their cuisine is also inspired by some Sri Lankan cuisines.
Tamil cuisine, according to the Swami family, originated in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu which has a rich history.
We make vada during weddings in the Haldi ceremony, Swamis’ sister Sunita Swami said as she mixed the batter before frying it. It happens in the morning in our culture. So we do daal chawal and this (vada). They are fried.
The tasty fried snack is made from split chickpeas and split lentils, which are ground after being left to soak in water overnight.
Swamis’ grandparents moved to Karachi, now a bustling megacity of more than 15 million people, when the South Asian port city was booming under the British Raj, while their fourth generation currently resides in Pakistan, according to Swamis’ sister Renuka Swami, who said it was food and language that connected Tamils around the world, whatever religion they practiced.
Kolachi (former name of the port city) was a booming industry [back then]. So he (grandfather) came for better prospects sometime in the late 1930s, Renuka said. In Sindh, especially in Karachi, there are said to be around 300 households. They are spread across various localities in Karachi. In a country where Tamils [language] is foreign, those kind of connected people.
Swamis’ mother Annadanam Swami shared that they do dosa on special occasions as it takes a lot of effort.
They first grind the rice and black lentils before combining the two and adding tarka (heated oil or ghee in which the spices and onions are thoroughly mixed and browned), according to Annadanam. It is then fried with a minimum of oil in a non-stick pan.
The Indians mostly do it daily. It is available everywhere now, but it originated in Tamil Nadu. Previously, only Tamils made it, Annadanam said. The filling is a chutney. It’s up to people to have it with a potato topping [too]. A Tamil will have it with chutney only. Now there are many variations and fillings.
Many people believe that dosa is the only Tamil food, but the reality is that rice dominates Tamil cuisine, according to Swami.
He [Tamil food] was here [in Pakistan] since the 1940s, but rose to prominence in the early or late 90s with dosa. Most people are familiar with dosa, he says.
As my dad also said they never ate roti in the beginning. Everything was rice. Tamil Nadu is a rice-eating nation. Roti came later. If you don’t eat rice, you are not a Tamil. We grew up hearing this.
