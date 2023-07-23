Signs are emerging that the IPO market may soon return

Signs of a comeback from the IPO market are emerging. Publicly traded companies raised $31.9 billion in secondary stock offerings in the second quarter, the most since the third quarter of 2021. Proceeds were up about 48% from the prior three-month period and up 150% for the same period last year, according to Dealogic. Secondary offerings are considered a leading indicator of IPO volume because they create liquidity for investors and signal to the market that trades can be executed. In secondary stock sales, public companies can issue new shares and raise new capital. Pre-IPO investors can reduce or sell their stakes in the company. “That means we’ll only see an explosion in IPOs once the window opens,” said Barrett Daniels, co-head of US IPO services at Deloitte. The IPO market had been in the doldrums since February 2022 when the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. The Federal Reserve’s rate hikes, which began the following month, also upset the market. Since then, investors have been wary of lackluster returns from companies that went public during the stimulus-fueled boom of 2020 and 2021. Robinhood, Coinbase and Rivian were among the top companies to go public at that time. Their shares have all lost at least half their value since then. Doordash made its public debut in 2020 and is down more than 15% since its IPO. .SPX COIN,HOOD,DASH mountain 2019-12-31 SPX versus Coinbase and Robinhood since 2020 That said, secondary offerings are on the rise, which could bode well for IPOs in the future. There were several strong secondary offerings across different sectors, with healthcare and industrials being the most active in the first half. GE HealthCare, Lucid Group, Agilon Health and American Water Works completed the largest secondary deals of the year, raising $7 billion, according to LSEG Deals Intelligence. “It’s also consistent with what we’re seeing in the IPO pipeline,” said Matthew Kennedy, senior strategist at Renaissance Capital. “We also saw some activity in the tech sector, with a secondary from Clearwater Analytics. It was a small but positive sign for the many tech deals waiting for a better IPO market.” There are some signs that the IPO market is starting to thaw. The Mediterranean chain of fast-casual Cava Group went public in June and its stock has doubled since its debut. Beauty platform Oddity Tech started trading on Tuesday with a 30% pop. Companies will weigh several key factors, including recent performance in IPO markets holding up to show clear profitability, companies hitting their desired valuations and a slower rise in interest rates, Kennedy added. And while the explosion in offerings from existing public companies has yet to be accompanied by an increase in new listings, the uptick in activity bodes well for the IPO market as it demonstrates growing demand from equity investors. “What we’re seeing are companies now, instead of investing in that 2020 IPO that we loved so much, we think that secondary offering is a better proposition for us at this point. So we’re going in the right direction, from less risky to more risky. Ultimately, that’s what we need for the IPO market to heat up,” Daniels said. This comes as the stock market is experiencing a strong rally. Year-to-date, the S&P 500 is up 18%, boosted by strong economic data and expectations that the Federal Reserve will end its rate hike campaign in the near future. Volatility has also fallen sharply in 2023, making it a more desirable time for private companies to go public. The Cboe Volatility Index (VIX), widely known as Wall Street’s “fear gauge”, is trading near its lowest levels since January 2020 before the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. “I think there’s a very good chance that we’ll see the IPO market pick up towards the end of this year and into next year. With the IPO pipeline, as healthy as it is, I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s just this wild ride, once it becomes very clear that the window is open,” Daniels said.