The US stock market continues to beat foreign indexes. here’s why

“American exceptionalism” is a term that sums up the idea that the United States has assets that set it apart from other countries. The concept has remained in place for over a century and is somewhat controversial, especially as Americans grapple with deep political and other divides.

But there is one area where American exceptionalism has held sway for more than a decade: the stock market.

From early 2010 to 2022, a U.S. equity index tracked by researcher Morningstar has gained 12% per year on average, beating annual results of 4.4% for an exclusively foreign index. US stocks have dominated their non-US counterparts since the global financial crisis of 2007-09, Morningstar researchers Andrew Daniels and Adam Sabban wrote in a new study. A $10,000 stake in a diversified portfolio of US stocks would have ballooned to over $43,000, compared to around $18,000 for the same amount invested internationally.

In addition, US stocks are less risky, with less pronounced price fluctuations.

The US market has achieved higher (investment) returns with lower volatility than those outside the US, the report continues. This defies textbook logic that says less risky investments should generate lower returns.

Economic growth is higher in many foreign countries, especially in developing countries like China, India, and Brazil. Therefore, “you expect higher (investment) returns in those markets as well,” Daniels said in an interview. But this is not the case.

The impact of currency and innovation

Part of the outperformance in US equities reflects a strong dollar. Simply put, a strong greenback reduces foreign equity returns in the eyes of US investors, while a weak dollar has the opposite effect. The dollar has gained around 33% over the period 2010-2022, against a basket of foreign currencies.

But other factors are also evident, such as innovation among American companies, particularly in technology and communications. Foreign markets are more exposed to financial services, commodities, manufacturing and other old-economy industries, which have hurt them, according to the Morningstar authors. Banks, for example, have struggled with tighter regulation in the wake of the global financial crisis and, until recently, historically low interest rates that squeezed their profits on loans.

When it comes to innovation, the United States can cite most of the best universities in the world, which attract top talent from home and abroad and contribute to high levels of innovation and dynamism, the Morningstar Report said. But great ideas can’t happen without financing, and in that regard, the United States offers entrepreneurs the best access to capital.

Additionally, a series of unfavorable developments rocked overseas markets. Among them: Britain’s exit from the European Union, sovereign debt problems, slowing economic growth in China and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Such problems “only made the United States more attractive,” the researchers wrote.

Common language and cultural ties

They also emphasized geographic and cultural homogeneity, describing the United States as “a single market with 50 states and a common language.” The European Union has tried to replicate this, “but language, cultural and political barriers present major challenges”, as the bloc learned when the UK left.

Foreign companies have also failed to keep pace with earnings growth here. US companies have increased their profitability by an average of 6.5% per year over the period 2010-2022, beating the 5% annual gains of emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil and Russia and outpacing the 1.7% average profit growth in developed countries, including Japan, Britain, Germany, Canada and Australia.

Ultimately, US companies had better fundamentals such as earnings growth, the researchers wrote.

Arguments for better foreign performance

But are we at a turning point?

Foreign equities appear more attractive in terms of valuations. Additionally, there is “mean reversion,” an investment concept that posits that hot stocks and markets will tend to cool off, and eventually run more in line with their long-term averages, while laggards will tend to pick up the pace.

At the end of 2022, US stocks were more expensive, trading on average at 22.3 times earnings. This compares to a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.8 for stocks in developed overseas markets and 12 for those in emerging markets. This could give foreign stocks an edge going forward. The same goes for higher dividend yields overseas. Such relationships remain in place, though Morningstar researchers haven’t updated those numbers.

Fortunately, investors don’t have to choose between US and foreign stocks. Mutual funds and exchange-traded funds provide easy access to both areas. Some individual stocks do too, with many global-focused U.S. companies having heavy exposure to foreign economies, Daniels noted.

In June, Morningstar’s Global Markets Index held about 59% of its assets in U.S. stocks, 33% in developed foreign countries and 8% in emerging markets, providing a blueprint for where investors might want to allocate their money.

The dangerous path of betting against the United States

The Morningstar study cited the letter written by legendary investor Warren Buffett in Berkshire Hathaway’s 2023 annual report, where he repeated his view that investors shouldn’t be too discouraged by US political rancor and other negatives that could cloud their assessment of the investment potential here.

“Despite our citizens’ almost enthusiastic penchant for self-criticism and self-doubt, I have yet to see a time when it made sense to make a long-term bet against America,” Buffett wrote.

