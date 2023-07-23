How the US bear market was erased less than 20 months after it started

It made sense at the time. Jerome Powell waged war on inflation. The bond market was giving dire warnings and virtually everyone saw a recession coming.

And yet, less than 20 months after it began, the bear market that engulfed the S&P 500 is 260 points away from being completely erased. Rather than predicting trouble, the chart patterns that track everything from inter-asset dynamics to transportation businesses paint a picture of economic strength.

The fact that some signals coming from the U.S. economy are not nearly as buoyant and that Federal Reserve policymakers seem only marginally less concerned about inflation now than they were then is just a nuisance for investors who have just driven stocks higher for the eighth time in 10 weeks.

If optimism persists, last year’s bear market has a chance to unfold faster than all but three of its predecessors since World War II.

I’m shocked the Fed really pulled off the soft landing and everyone is underweight in equity exposure, said Dennis Davitt, co-manager of the MDP Low Volatility Fund, which recently adjusted its positions to prepare for a further rise in the market.

As people need to get the right size on their wallet, they are going to have to go in and buy, and every day is getting harder.

Nearly $10 trillion has been restored to stock values ​​over the past nine months as job growth, consumer spending and corporate earnings defied pessimists.

Up 27% from its October low, the S&P 500 is now about 5% away from regaining its all-time high of 4,796.56 reached in January 2022.

If the index makes a round trip by September, it will fully recover twice as fast as the average of the previous 12 cycles, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

What started as a rally led almost entirely by a handful of tech megacaps has become a cross-sector push fueled by fading recession fears. From small caps to energy and banks, economically sensitive stocks are at the forefront.

While skeptics continue to point to a widely watched indicator of recession, the inverted Treasury yield curve, as a warning that the economy is not out of breath, the stock market is telling a different story.

The latest evidence comes from synchronized breakouts in transportation and industrial stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed for 10 straight days, the longest winning streak in six years, while a similar measure tracking airlines, railroads and trucking rose for four straight weeks. In the process, both reached their highest levels since the start of last year.

According to adherents of a century-old charting technique called the Dow Theory which posits that both bands are harbingers of future economic growth, the simultaneous strength is a bullish sign.

Momentum is used to feeding on itself, said Michael Shaul, managing director of Marketfield Asset Management. Where we feel a bit more comfortable is broadening the rally to cover the most economically sensitive sectors.

Equities are not the only assets ignoring the yield curve alarm. Oil rebounded from a fall in the first half, rising above $75 a barrel, while credit spreads slipped to a four-month low.

Whatever scary scenarios investors had in mind for 2023, few have materialized so far. Although regional lenders failed, the government moved quickly to limit the fallout, and the financial results of the major banks are now well above expectations. The KBW banking index jumped more than 6% for the best week in 14 months.

Fundamental resilience is forcing economists to rethink their calls for recession while prompting Wall Street strategists to raise their year-end price targets for the S&P 500.

Reluctantly or not, the bears give in one by one. Computer-based funds, which ran out of stocks after the 2022 sell-off, were among the first to capitulate.

From trend followers to volatility-focused funds, systematic managers scooped a total of $280 billion worth of global equities in the first half alone, according to an estimate from Morgan Stanley’s sales and trading office. This week, their net equity leverage, a measure of risk appetite, hit its highest level since the start of 2020.

After some initial resistance, stock-picking investors began to reduce their short positions and add long positions. Leverage for hedge funds tracked by Morgan Stanley’s master brokerage unit last week topped 50% for the first time since February 2022.

It is a dynamic market. It’s hard to call when this will stop, said Jimmy Chang, chief investment officer of Rockefeller Global Family Office. But it feels a bit frothy. I still fundamentally think, at least when I look at the numbers, that there are risks.

Mr. Chang is not the only one with a lingering sense of foreboding. In Bank of America’s latest survey of fund managers, cash holdings fell from 5.1% to 5.3%. Meanwhile, the demand for protection has prompted the offering of a new exchange-traded fund that seeks to hedge against 100% of stock losses over a two-year period.

Indeed, the list of worries is long. Valuations are stretched. Inflation could be sticky and the Fed could keep interest rates higher for longer. Although possibly delayed, the threat of a recession persists. And the bankruptcy filings are piling up.

Markets are climbing a wall of worry, and sometimes the more trouble investors worry about, the better the forward returns, said Paul Hickey, co-founder of Bespoke Investment Group.

Conversely, just when you think things can’t go wrong for the stock market, you get years like 2022. Complacency kills.

Updated: July 22, 2023, 3:26 p.m.