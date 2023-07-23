3 things about Microsoft stocks that savvy investors know





Investors are about to get a flood of fresh information about MicrosoftIt is (MSFT -0.89%) business. The software giant will announce fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on July 25, in a report that will likely contain an official outlook for fiscal 2024. There are big questions about the company’s growth opportunities, profitability, and cash demand trends ahead of that announcement. Smart investors know how to separate important growth metrics from the noise around quarter-to-quarter sales volatility. With that in mind, let’s look at three factors that really make this stock an investment today. 1. Microsoft’s business is diverse A great reason to love Microsoft stocks is their diversity. You can gain exposure to enterprise cloud services by purchasing Amazon, For example. Add Palo Alto Networks (PANW 0.73%) to your portfolio for the cybersecurity industry. and buy Interactive Take-Twobenefit from the long-term growth of the video game industry. Or you can just buy Microsoft and expose yourself to all of these growth niches and more, including artificial intelligence (AI) and productivity software. There is value in having such a diverse group of expansion opportunities under one brand. Even if a few of Microsoft’s big bets don’t pay off, the returns of the winners will likely make up for those disappointments. 2. Microsoft is very profitable Microsoft’s financial metrics have deteriorated a bit since the pandemic highs reported in 2021 and early 2022. But the company remains one of the most efficient generators of cash and earnings. Take the last quarter, for example, when operating profit jumped 15% year over year after adjusting for currency fluctuations. This increase resulted in a whopping $22.4 billion profit on just $53 billion in sales. Few companies can achieve an operating margin of 44% of sales. Apple (AAPL -0.62%), by comparison, sports a 29% margin today. Amazon’s rate is closer to 3% and Palo Alto Networks has only recently achieved profitability. 3. Microsoft is an expensive stock As you might expect, an investor will have to pay a premium for these valuable assets. Microsoft’s stock is now valued at more than 12 times annual sales, roughly even with faster-growing Palo Alto Networks. You could own Apple for a relative windfall of 8 times sales. Amazon is always cheaper at less than 3 times sales. It’s possible that Microsoft’s valuation will move closer to those peers in the coming quarters, particularly if the company reports disappointing sales results at the end of July or forecasts a tough year of operations ahead. But the more likely scenario is that the company will continue to steadily gain market share in several huge global tech industries. It won’t be long before the cyclical downturn ends in its operating systems segment or its consumer technology devices division. This bright long-term outlook, along with Microsoft’s industry-leading profit margins, strong cash flow and rising dividend payout, make it an extremely attractive stock to consider putting in your portfolio. For tech stock investors who don’t want to take excessive risks researching the next big thing in a fast-paced industry, this company offers a great way to learn about these trends at one of the most valuable companies on the planet.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a board member of The Motley Fool. Demitri Kalogeropoulos holds positions at Amazon.com and Apple. The Motley Fool occupies and recommends Amazon.com, Apple, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks and Take-Two Interactive Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

