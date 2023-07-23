US stock market surge in 2023 faces Fed test even as earnings improve

US equities are approaching a record high and the outlook for Corporate America should only improve. Now investors are waiting to see if the Federal Reserve derails the bull run in the markets. Bloomberg RSS Feed

Content of the article US equities are approaching a record high and the outlook for Corporate America should only improve. Now investors are waiting to see if the US Federal Reserve derails the bull run in the markets.

Content of the article Amid signs that inflationary pressures are finally easing, creating what has always been a bullish trend, the S&P 500 index is just 5.4% below its all-time high. It’s a backdrop that is raising the stakes for this week’s pivotal central bank meeting, with economists still debating the possibility of a recession this year.

Content of the article The danger, of course, is that a resilient labor market will push policymakers to signal further tightening beyond the rate hike expected this week, undermining Wall Street’s earnings forecast, especially for high-flying tech stocks that have been key to this year’s advance. The risk is that the Fed feels compelled to reaccelerate the tightening cycle, said Ed Clissold, chief US strategist at Ned Davis Research Inc. If so, this could end up being the policy mistake everyone has been looking for.

Content of the article Investors are preparing for a massive week on two fronts. About 170 companies in the S&P 500, representing about 40% of its market capitalization, are expected to report earnings, including Microsoft Corp., Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company. And yet, July 26 could prove decisive, with the Fed set to raise its benchmark rate to a 22-year high, followed by Chairman Jerome Powells’ press conference. The central bank chief could be looking at the possibility of a further hike, a scenario that risks dampening growth and reversing the bulls. I’m positioning myself defensively because I still think we’re headed for a recession, said Brian Frank, portfolio manager of the Frank Value Fund, which suggested investors buy battered energy and utilities stocks. A downturn tends to surprise everyone because people first deny it by calling it a soft landing and then we end up with a recession.

Content of the article Housing assistance But for Dennis DeBusschere, founder of 22V Research Group LLC, the signs of strength in housing contradict the bears’ argument. US homebuilder sentiment rose in July to its highest level in 13 months. This is good news for investors who await the advance reading of the second quarter gross domestic product this week. The most interest rate sensitive sector, housing, has already stabilized and is supporting GDP growth (mechanically, given last year’s massive housing downturn), DeBusschere said in a note. If the sector most sensitive to interest rates improves, it is difficult to rely on the lagged effects of the tightening to justify bearish views. The gross domestic product report is expected to show the economy grew at an annual rate of 1.8% last quarter, down from 2% in the previous reading, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Content of the article On July 28, traders will be watching the US Employment Cost Index, a broad measure of wages and benefits, as well as the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, which will help determine whether the central bank begins to favor another rate hike at its September meeting. For now, what investors know for sure is that the earnings outlook continues to improve. Earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to fall for a third straight quarter, but earnings improve if you exclude the energy sector, the only S&P group to have a strong 2022, according to data from Bloomberg Intelligence. Non-energy earnings growth is expected to return in the second half, according to BI data. Earnings have improved significantly from what was priced in the stock market late last year, said Gina Martin Adams, chief equity strategist at BI. Using the economy as a forecasting tool for the stock market turns out to be a really risky business. With the help of Norah Mulinda. Bloomberg.com

