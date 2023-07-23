AirAsia X files get rid of PN17 strings when taking off A330s





Summary AirAsia X is seeking to shed its classification as a subject issuer under Practice Note 17, which has been attached to the carrier since July 2020.

The airline has taken various measures to improve its financial situation, including a debt restructuring, a reduction in share capital and a revision of its business plan.

AAX’s operational and financial performance is improving, with three consecutive quarters of positive net earnings and equity as of March 31, 2023. No airline wants to operate with a virtual asterisk against its name, which is why AirAsia X is keen to get rid of the Malaysian Stock Exchange Practice Notice 17 now attached to the carrier. On Friday, the airline announced that it was seeking to have the classification removed from its list.

The good times are back for AAX AirAsia X (AAX) said it is seeking relief from Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad (Bursa Securities) to exempt the airline from the requirement to submit a proposed regularization plan. The plan is required under the listing regulations on the main market of the Malaysian stock exchange. Subsequently, AAX wants its classification as a subject issuer under Practice Note 17, which was triggered in July 2020, to be lifted. Photo: Airbus In Friday’s announcement, AAX said it has undertaken a wide range of measures and corporate exercises to improve its financial situation since then. These measures included a debt restructuring program, a 99.9% share capital reduction of AAX’s issued capital, a stock consolidation and a review of its business plan. In its revised business plan, AAX essentially said it had gone back to basics by adopting a strategy and structure that would generate profits. It said it adopted a leaner and more sustainable cost structure, focused primarily on medium-haul flight operations, a streamlined network plan that ended unprofitable routes, and a focus on routes with proven loads and returns in key markets. AAX CEO Benyamin Ismail said: “The restructuring exercises we have undertaken over the past two years have enabled us to transform and reset AAX to a more healthy and sustainable financial position. Since emerging from hibernation in April 2022, we are pleased to share that AAX’s operational and financial performance has improved in line with the growing demand we are seeing in all of our major markets. The A330 is the way to go Aircraft information from ch-aviation.com shows that AirAsia X has a fleet of 15 Airbus A330-300s, with an average age of 12.2 years. The data lists eleven aircraft in operation, one in maintenance and three in storage. Most A330s are configured in two classes with 377 seats, including 12 in business class and 365 in economy cabin. The list also shows orders with Airbus for 20 A321XLRs, one A330-300 and 15 A330-900neos. Photo: axell.rf | Shutterstock. As part of its restructuring, AAX has also postponed all investments in new and immature routes, except for the restructuring of all its contracts and agreements relating to its fleet and operations to better align with its future size and needs. In what it describes as its “rightsizing strategy”, AAX has consolidated its workforce to ensure “its workforce is strictly aligned with its operational needs.” Business has been good with the A330s in-flight, with passenger loads of 73%, 79% and 80% for the quarters ending September 2022, December 2022 and March 2023. All of these adjustments and results have seen AAX go from 12 quarters of losses since the quarter ended June 30, 2019 to three consecutive quarters of net profit (ending September 2022 – March 2 023) and reporting positive equity results as of March 31, 2023. Source: ch-aviation.com

