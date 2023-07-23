Business
Chinese stocks are very cheap, but for good reason: McGeever
Chinese stocks have been trading at a discount to their global counterparts for more than a decade, but have rarely been cheaper than they are now.
Given the myriad of risk premia investors have to consider when investing in China — regulatory, economic, exchange rate, and political, to name a few — there’s every chance they’ll be even cheaper.
Those with a higher risk tolerance or who believe that China will soon replace the United States as the world’s most powerful economy may disagree. But Chinese assets are underperforming for a reason. Lots of reasons.
The gap between US and Chinese equity valuations is the widest since March last year and one of the widest in more than 20 years.
According to comparable data from MSCI, US stocks are trading at 19.8 times forward 12-month earnings, nearly twice China’s multiple of 10. And that gap of nearly 10 points has doubled over the past year.
The fact that US stocks are more expensive than Chinese stocks is nothing new. Over the past two decades, that only really changed with the Great Financial Crisis of 2007-2009. Since 2010, US stocks have been at a consistent premium by this measure.
A reversion to the mean would reduce the current gap to around 4.5 points, but past results do not guarantee future results. This also applies to relative stock market performance so far this year.
China’s blue-chip stock index is down about 1% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are up 18% and 35%, respectively. The NYSE Fang+TM index of US tech mega-stocks is up 75%.
Again, this gap may suggest that some rebalancing is overdue. The same could also be said for China’s relatively weak recovery in growth so far this year – even as it continues to disappoint so many early-year bets on a post-lockdown boom.
But hope makes strategy difficult. At a minimum, investors will need clearer evidence of an upturn in Chinese economic and market conditions before returning to its large-scale stocks.
SLOW TRAIN ARRIVING
The divergence between the world’s two largest economies this year has widened significantly, and not in the way many observers might have expected after China’s COVID-19 restrictions were suddenly lifted in December.
The United States could be heading for a “soft landing” – no recession despite the most aggressive interest rate hike cycle in 40 years – as Beijing struggles to shore up historically anemic growth, stave off deflation and prop up its currency.
Citi’s economic surprise indices reflect this well – US surprises are the most positive in more than two years, while China’s are the most negative in more than three years.
Excluding wild distortions and volatility around the worst of the COVID pandemic in 2020, U.S. economic surprises relative to China’s have rarely been more positive at any time in the past 20 years.
Of course, China remains a key driver of global growth. The International Monetary Fund estimates that China alone will account for more than a third of global growth this year, more than double India, the second largest contributor with 15%.
But in his own words, China’s momentum is running out of steam. The era of double-digit annual GDP growth seems to be over and the challenges are multiple and growing.
Economists at Goldman Sachs, Citi, Bank of America and Societe Generale, among others, lowered their growth forecasts this week after disappointing second-quarter Chinese GDP figures.
Nominal annual GDP growth of 4.8% in the second quarter was lower than real GDP growth of 6.3%, a huge deflationary warning signal. Zhang Zhiwei of Pinpoint Asset Management said it was the first time this had happened since comparable data became available in 2016.
Citi economists point to the -1.5% implicit GDP deflator as the biggest deflationary impulse since 2009, and SocGen economists say the government’s already conservative 5.0% growth target can only be met if Beijing steps up stimulus and policy easing.
Perhaps even more alarming than this week’s weak GDP figures was Peking University professor Zhang Dandan’s assertion that youth unemployment in China could be more than double the official rate of 21.3% in the second quarter, and close to 50%.
If this is nearly accurate, Beijing will need a much larger stimulus to revive its economy and limit potential social unrest.
With all that going on, it’s no wonder investors prefer the relatively quiet and attractive yields offered by Wall Street.
