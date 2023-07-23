Stocks will take inspiration from SONA and the Fed meeting





MANILA, Philippines — Stock traders will look to President Marcos’ second State of the Nation (SONA) address later today and Wednesday’s U.S. Federal Reserve meeting to gauge the government’s near-term economic policy directions. The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) is expected to hold immediate support at the 6,470-6,500 levels after last week’s trading sessions, while its upside is in the 6,750-6,800 range. Last week, the PSEi rose 0.3% to 6,647.56 after the previous week’s gains of 245.76 points or 3.8%. The PES, meanwhile, announced yesterday that today, July 24, is a regular trading day, despite the suspension of trading and work in government offices due to the transport strike. Michael Ricafort, chief economist at RCBC, said that among the factors that helped boost the PSEI were the stronger data on foreign tourism at more than three million since the start of 2023; the Asian Development Bank maintains its growth forecast for the Philippines among the fastest in the region; and higher approvals at the Board of Investments. Additionally, the peso exchange rate is still among the strongest against the US dollar for nearly 3.5 months now at 54.755, amid some seasonal increase in remittances from Filipinos abroad and conversion to pesos for payment of school fees and to fund other expenses related to opening schools. The PSEi also ended strongly as US inflation for the month of June continued to decline to 3%, approaching the Fed’s 2% target. “If U.S. CPI/Inflation drops further to the Fed’s 2% target later in 2023, at the earliest, this could eventually justify and usher in the start of Fed rate cuts, especially in 2024, which could also be matched locally and become a major positive lead/catalyst for global and local financial markets for months to come,” Ricafort said. In the United States, a relentless rally in equities faces a potential inflection point this week as the Fed is expected to proceed with what could be the final rate hike in its most aggressive monetary tightening cycle in decades. At the start of the year, many investors expected higher interest rates to lead to a recession that would further hurt equities after the sharp decline in 2022. Instead, the US economy is proving resilient even as the Fed has made progress in its fight against inflation – an ideal “Goldilocks scenario” that many believe will support equities. While investors broadly expect the central bank to raise rates by 25 basis points at its July 26 meeting, many are also hoping for signs that policymakers are more confident that inflation will continue to subside, eliminating the need for the Fed to raise borrowing costs much more and supporting the thesis that has helped buoy stocks in recent weeks. “Much of the market is still macro driven and inflation is still in the driver’s seat. What the Fed does and says this week will be crucial,” said Cliff Corso, chief investment officer at Advisors Asset Management.

