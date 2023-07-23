Stock market outlook | V. G. Cabuag

Last week

Share prices rose last week, with the main index climbing to 6,600 points, despite anemic trading volume, as the market appeared to be gaining momentum ahead of the next earnings season.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) index gained 22.77 points to close at 6,647.56 points.

The local market appears to be gaining momentum as it formed a higher low last week and even closed higher from the previous week. Trading participation was tepid, but stock turnover is low, implying the markets move still has low conviction, said Japhet Louis O. Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financials Inc..

The main index was down for the first two days of the week, but regained momentum at the end of the trading week.

The volume of trade, however, was still low, reaching an average value of only 3.54 billion pesos, foreign investors, who accounted for only 39% of transactions, were net buyers at 981.3 million pesos.

Most of the sub-indices ended in the green, led by the All Shares index which closed up 15.09 points at 3,530.90 points, the Financials index rose 8.53 to 1,948.36, the Industrial index fell 58.52 to 9,311.03, the Holding Firms index lost 27.93 to 6,442.84, the Property index jumped from 66.77 to 9,311.03. 2,708.09, the services index rose from 13.20 to 1,594.76 and the mining and oil index climbed from 94.14 to 10,112.93.

For the week, the losers managed to edge the winners 125-98 and 26 stocks remained unchanged.

The main winners were Chemical Industries of the Philippines Inc., TKC Metals Corp., Victorias Milling Co. Inc., Philippine Racing Club Inc., Acesite (Phils.) Hotel Corp., Bloomberry Resorts Corp. and EEI Corp.

The main losers, meanwhile, were A and B shares of F&J Prince Holdings Corp., GEOGRACE Resources Philippines Inc., Medco Holdings Inc., Far Eastern University Inc., Liberty Flour Mills Inc. and Keppel Philippines Holdings Inc. A.

This week

Trading is expected to be volatile this week when the US Federal Reserve is due to hold its meeting. The Fed will meet on July 25 and 26.

It will be a 5-day week of negotiations, as the PES declared Monday a day of negotiations, despite the suspension of government work due to the state of the nation address by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Broker 2TradeAsia said the Fed meeting will settle a very polarized market, at least on whether or not the broader economy needs more rate hikes.

Consensus and yields both point to another 25 basis point rate hike next week, although history has shown that the Fed can surprise markets.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is not expected to reflect the U.S. Fed’s decision until its scheduled meeting next month on Aug. 17, which could slightly dampen the effects on local markets if the Fed surprises on the downside, he said.

The second quarter earnings reporting season will officially begin next week, with the Bank of the Philippine Islands and Wilcon Depot Inc. holding briefings.

We reiterate positive but slower core EPS [earnings per share] growth of 15% on a weighted average, supporting the sequential recovery in the first quarter from the fourth quarter of 2022. That being said, the companies’ outlook for the second half will likely drive more price movement than the second actual results, due to less visible medium-term catalysts, the broker said.

Next week, Tantiangco said the local stock market could test the 6,600 level again. Hopes that the second results from the Philippine corporate sector are strong could help keep the market afloat.

If the local market is able to maintain its position at 6,600, this will be seen as its new support while the next resistance is seen at 6,800.

Choice of actions

Cristina Ulang, head of research at First Metro Investment Corp., listed SM Investments Corp. (SMIC), GT Capital Holdings Inc. LT Group Inc. and the Aboitiz and Ayala Group holding companies as the companies’ stock picks.

We like companies with value, you know the price/earnings ratio stops. Those that have been abused and offer a margin of safety. This is the risk-averse approach to stock spikes, and will therefore give us some peace of mind on volatility, as they are already badly battered at the bottom of the valuation range, Ulang said.

We also like cyclical because the economy will continue to grow. Next year, we could even see an acceleration after the very difficult conditions of this year, high inflation this year.

SMIC shares closed at P940 each, GTCAP at P537, LT Group at P9.58, Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. at P53.65 and Ayala Corp. at P634.50.