Business
Stock market outlook | V. G. Cabuag
Last week
Share prices rose last week, with the main index climbing to 6,600 points, despite anemic trading volume, as the market appeared to be gaining momentum ahead of the next earnings season.
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) index gained 22.77 points to close at 6,647.56 points.
The local market appears to be gaining momentum as it formed a higher low last week and even closed higher from the previous week. Trading participation was tepid, but stock turnover is low, implying the markets move still has low conviction, said Japhet Louis O. Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financials Inc..
The main index was down for the first two days of the week, but regained momentum at the end of the trading week.
The volume of trade, however, was still low, reaching an average value of only 3.54 billion pesos, foreign investors, who accounted for only 39% of transactions, were net buyers at 981.3 million pesos.
Most of the sub-indices ended in the green, led by the All Shares index which closed up 15.09 points at 3,530.90 points, the Financials index rose 8.53 to 1,948.36, the Industrial index fell 58.52 to 9,311.03, the Holding Firms index lost 27.93 to 6,442.84, the Property index jumped from 66.77 to 9,311.03. 2,708.09, the services index rose from 13.20 to 1,594.76 and the mining and oil index climbed from 94.14 to 10,112.93.
For the week, the losers managed to edge the winners 125-98 and 26 stocks remained unchanged.
The main winners were Chemical Industries of the Philippines Inc., TKC Metals Corp., Victorias Milling Co. Inc., Philippine Racing Club Inc., Acesite (Phils.) Hotel Corp., Bloomberry Resorts Corp. and EEI Corp.
The main losers, meanwhile, were A and B shares of F&J Prince Holdings Corp., GEOGRACE Resources Philippines Inc., Medco Holdings Inc., Far Eastern University Inc., Liberty Flour Mills Inc. and Keppel Philippines Holdings Inc. A.
This week
Trading is expected to be volatile this week when the US Federal Reserve is due to hold its meeting. The Fed will meet on July 25 and 26.
It will be a 5-day week of negotiations, as the PES declared Monday a day of negotiations, despite the suspension of government work due to the state of the nation address by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.
Broker 2TradeAsia said the Fed meeting will settle a very polarized market, at least on whether or not the broader economy needs more rate hikes.
Consensus and yields both point to another 25 basis point rate hike next week, although history has shown that the Fed can surprise markets.
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is not expected to reflect the U.S. Fed’s decision until its scheduled meeting next month on Aug. 17, which could slightly dampen the effects on local markets if the Fed surprises on the downside, he said.
The second quarter earnings reporting season will officially begin next week, with the Bank of the Philippine Islands and Wilcon Depot Inc. holding briefings.
We reiterate positive but slower core EPS [earnings per share] growth of 15% on a weighted average, supporting the sequential recovery in the first quarter from the fourth quarter of 2022. That being said, the companies’ outlook for the second half will likely drive more price movement than the second actual results, due to less visible medium-term catalysts, the broker said.
Next week, Tantiangco said the local stock market could test the 6,600 level again. Hopes that the second results from the Philippine corporate sector are strong could help keep the market afloat.
If the local market is able to maintain its position at 6,600, this will be seen as its new support while the next resistance is seen at 6,800.
Choice of actions
Cristina Ulang, head of research at First Metro Investment Corp., listed SM Investments Corp. (SMIC), GT Capital Holdings Inc. LT Group Inc. and the Aboitiz and Ayala Group holding companies as the companies’ stock picks.
We like companies with value, you know the price/earnings ratio stops. Those that have been abused and offer a margin of safety. This is the risk-averse approach to stock spikes, and will therefore give us some peace of mind on volatility, as they are already badly battered at the bottom of the valuation range, Ulang said.
We also like cyclical because the economy will continue to grow. Next year, we could even see an acceleration after the very difficult conditions of this year, high inflation this year.
SMIC shares closed at P940 each, GTCAP at P537, LT Group at P9.58, Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc. at P53.65 and Ayala Corp. at P634.50.
|
Sources
2/ https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/07/24/stock-market-outlook-66/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A Barbie-themed fashion show at the Strong Museum brings Barbie looks to life
- Stock market outlook | V. G. Cabuag
- Engineering’s Future R&D Operating Model: Co-Creation and Co-Ownership
- Is AI catching you on dating apps? – BBC News
- Ahead of the elections, the British Sunak commits to the promise of a million new homes
- Will Jonathan Majors still be in Marvel? Actor’s legal issues
- Cricket-West Indies digs deep to frustrate India on rain-hit third day | The mighty 790 KFGO
- We should all watch the Graham Norton Show
- Why women’s races follow a different pattern for me – Rouleur
- Get to know Google Bard’s next-generation AI features, the unique features that make Google Bard the king of the AI universe
- Shannon Bream urges Vivek Ramaswamy on Ukraine politics
- PM Modi to open semiconductor-focused event on July 28