Business
Let’s talk about the Dow
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading July 18, 2023 in New York City.
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images News | Getty Images
This report comes from today’s CNBC Daily Open, our new international markets newscast. CNBC Daily Open updates investors on everything they need to know, wherever they are. Like what you see? You can subscribehere.
What you need to know today
More mixed markets
US stocks closed mixed Friday. The Nasdaq Composite was the only major index to fall. The pan-European Stoxx 600 rose 0.3%, with household goods adding 1.2% to lead the gains, perhaps helped by news that UK retail sales in June rose 0.7% month-on-month, above the 0.2% estimate.
Goodbye China, buy Tesla
Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF has completely ditched stocks that generate income in China, the well-known tech investor revealed on Thursday. That means stocks like Tencent and KE Holdings have exited, and the fund holdings of Wood’s betting favorites like Tesla, Coinbase and Roku are further consolidated. Wood might be onto something: ARKK is up more than 50% this year.
The booming US economy?
Morgan Stanley has made a “significant upward revision” to its estimates for the US economy. The bank expects GDP to grow 1.9% in the first half of this year, almost four times the original forecast of 0.5%. For the second half, the bank expects GDP to grow 1.3%, down from 0.6%. that of Joe Biden Infrastructure Investment and Employment Act is “driving a large-scale infrastructure boom,” wrote Ellen Zentner, chief U.S. economist for Morgan Stanley.
oil demand
Oil prices could skyrocket in the second half of the year as supply fails to keep up with demand, International Energy Forum Secretary General Joseph McMonigle told CNBC. “India and China combined will account for 2 million barrels per day of demand recovery in the second half of this year,” he said. However, McMonigle thinks OPEC+ will respond to a “big supply imbalance.”
[PRO] busy week
This week is filled with economic data releases and earnings reports, and will see the Federal Reserve meet to decide the path of US interest rates. CNBC Pro’s Sarah Min explains what analysts expect and how they are positioning their portfolios to weather the heavy week.
The bottom line
Let’s talk about the Dow Jones Industrial Average and why he did better than the S&P500 and the Nasdaq Compound last week.
First, the numbers. The S&P and Dow were essentially flat, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.22% on Friday. (Technically, the Dow picked up a 0.01% gain to give it a 10-day winning streak, but that number is so negligible that I don’t think it’s worth making a fuss about.)
On a weekly basis, the S&P advanced 0.79%, the Nasdaq fell 0.57% but the Dow gained an impressive 2.08%.
Much of the Dow’s performance is due to the composition and calculation of the index. It only includes 30 stocks, apparently chosen to represent the entire US economy. To give an example, Goldman Sachs And JPMorgan Chase represent the banks; Apple And Microsoft show up for technology; Nike And Procter & Gamble replace consumer goods.
The other key difference between the Dow and the S&P and the Nasdaq is that it is price weighted, i.e. the more expensive the stock, the greater its influence on the index. Conversely, the other two major indices are capitalization-weighted, which means that the higher the total value of a company’s total shares, the more influence it has on the index’s performance.
Now let’s look at Friday’s stock market moves.
Nvidia fell 2.66%. It has a market cap of over $1 trillion. It is therefore not surprising that this had the greatest negative impact on the S&P and the Nasdaq. The Dow? The index doesn’t even include Nvidia, so it was spared.
The Dow, on the other hand, benefited from gains in companies like UnitedHealth and Goldman Sachs. Their stock prices are high around $500 and $350 per share, respectively, but their total market capitalizations are relatively low. These gains would not register much on the S&P and the Nasdaq, but boosted the Dow Jones.
What does all this mean? Honestly speaking: Not much. According to CNBC calculations, over the past 15 years, the Dow Jones and the S&P have moved in the same direction 94% of the time. So while it’s true that the major indexes diverged at the end of this week, the Nasdaq leads with a 34% increase for the year, the S&P 18% and the Dow Jones a meager 6% long-term, no matter which index you follow. The lesson here? Don’t think of short-term events as long-term trends.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/07/24/stock-markets-lets-talk-about-the-dow.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Six Bears Medal at U23 World Rowing Championships
- Let’s talk about the Dow
- itel Mobile’s Oke Umurhohwo named most innovative marketing manager at Titans of Tech Africa Award – The Sun Nigeria
- Ahead of the elections, the British Sunak commits to the promise of a million new homes
- 10 rescued from a collapsed gymnasium ceiling at a school in Heilongjiang, northeast China
- SDCC’s Her Universe Fashion Show: Into the Contest, Camera and Costumes with Ashley Eckstein, Hot Topic and the Winners
- Petaluma single-family home sells for $1.1 million
- 3.8-magnitude earthquake reported near Chino Valley Sunday | Daily Courier
- Best to expect PM Modi to speak out during crises
- US must go ‘further and faster’ to meet climate goals, lawmakers say
- Hollywood Strikes Gives Fans A New Way To Love Their SDCC Fandoms
- How Asia Pacific is Leading Innovation in Mobile Augmented Reality