Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during afternoon trading July 18, 2023 in New York City.

This report comes from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new international markets newscast.

[PRO] busy week This week is filled with economic data releases and earnings reports, and will see the Federal Reserve meet to decide the path of US interest rates. CNBC Pro’s Sarah Min explains what analysts expect and how they are positioning their portfolios to weather the heavy week.

oil demand Oil prices could skyrocket in the second half of the year as supply fails to keep up with demand, International Energy Forum Secretary General Joseph McMonigle told CNBC. “India and China combined will account for 2 million barrels per day of demand recovery in the second half of this year,” he said. However, McMonigle thinks OPEC+ will respond to a “big supply imbalance.”

The booming US economy? Morgan Stanley has made a “significant upward revision” to its estimates for the US economy. The bank expects GDP to grow 1.9% in the first half of this year, almost four times the original forecast of 0.5%. For the second half, the bank expects GDP to grow 1.3%, down from 0.6%. that of Joe Biden Infrastructure Investment and Employment Act is “driving a large-scale infrastructure boom,” wrote Ellen Zentner, chief U.S. economist for Morgan Stanley.

Goodbye China, buy Tesla Cathie Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF has completely ditched stocks that generate income in China, the well-known tech investor revealed on Thursday. That means stocks like Tencent and KE Holdings have exited, and the fund holdings of Wood’s betting favorites like Tesla, Coinbase and Roku are further consolidated. Wood might be onto something: ARKK is up more than 50% this year.

Let’s talk about the Dow Jones Industrial Average and why he did better than the S&P500 and the Nasdaq Compound last week.

First, the numbers. The S&P and Dow were essentially flat, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.22% on Friday. (Technically, the Dow picked up a 0.01% gain to give it a 10-day winning streak, but that number is so negligible that I don’t think it’s worth making a fuss about.)

On a weekly basis, the S&P advanced 0.79%, the Nasdaq fell 0.57% but the Dow gained an impressive 2.08%.

Much of the Dow’s performance is due to the composition and calculation of the index. It only includes 30 stocks, apparently chosen to represent the entire US economy. To give an example, Goldman Sachs And JPMorgan Chase represent the banks; Apple And Microsoft show up for technology; Nike And Procter & Gamble replace consumer goods.

The other key difference between the Dow and the S&P and the Nasdaq is that it is price weighted, i.e. the more expensive the stock, the greater its influence on the index. Conversely, the other two major indices are capitalization-weighted, which means that the higher the total value of a company’s total shares, the more influence it has on the index’s performance.

Now let’s look at Friday’s stock market moves.

Nvidia fell 2.66%. It has a market cap of over $1 trillion. It is therefore not surprising that this had the greatest negative impact on the S&P and the Nasdaq. The Dow? The index doesn’t even include Nvidia, so it was spared.

The Dow, on the other hand, benefited from gains in companies like UnitedHealth and Goldman Sachs. Their stock prices are high around $500 and $350 per share, respectively, but their total market capitalizations are relatively low. These gains would not register much on the S&P and the Nasdaq, but boosted the Dow Jones.

What does all this mean? Honestly speaking: Not much. According to CNBC calculations, over the past 15 years, the Dow Jones and the S&P have moved in the same direction 94% of the time. So while it’s true that the major indexes diverged at the end of this week, the Nasdaq leads with a 34% increase for the year, the S&P 18% and the Dow Jones a meager 6% long-term, no matter which index you follow. The lesson here? Don’t think of short-term events as long-term trends.