Retail investors cash in as markets rally

Bombay
: Retail investors, who piled on stocks in the three years to March 31, turned net sellers in the June quarter despite the market rallying 14% from a March low to record highs by the end of June thanks to robust buying by foreign portfolio investors (REITs).

Market experts attributed the sell-off by retail investors to a combination of initial skepticism about the recovery and the need to meet margin calls on loss-making derivatives positions.

After investing 2.8 trillion shares in FY21-23, retail investors sold a net amount of 21,100 crore shares in the June quarter of the current financial year, according to data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) of India Ltd. 49,200 crore in the prior fiscal year for sale in the first quarter of FY24. These investors prefer to buy and sell directly in the market rather than through mutual funds.

Small investors, or those investing up to 2 lakh of a company’s share capital, have reduced their stakes in 58% of Nifty 500 companies that have reported their shareholding so far. Of the 439 companies that reported their holdings, retail investors reduced their holdings in 253 and increased their holdings in 185 of the index members.

Market data

Show full picture

Market data

While retail investors sold their shares, REITs made large net purchases of 1.03 trillion in the June quarter. The massive buying took the Nifty 50 index from a low of 16,828 on March 20 to 19,189 on June 30, lifting the market out of a nearly 20-month range of 15,184 to 18,887.60.

Direct retail investors have gotten smarter with markets tending to be mostly one-sided after the pandemic, but many have also been trapped by the lure of options trading, which has forced some of them to sell their stocks for cash to meet margin calls from brokers on loss-making derivatives positions,” said A. Balasubramanian, a market veteran and chairman of the Mutual Funds Association of India.

Retail investors with a long-term outlook approach the market through mutual funds.”

Hemant Nahata, senior vice president of Yes Securities, said index options trading and initial skepticism “about the latest bull market rally drove retail selling in the spot market.

There’s a tendency to be skeptical whenever there’s a breakout like the one we’re seeing,” Nahata said.

There is also this penchant for trading index options, which means that many retail investors will sell silver to meet margin requirements to trade, for example, Nifty or Bank Nifty options, in addition to some possible selling to meet market losses.

Nifty and Bank Nifty index options account for almost 98% of the total 19.79 quadrillion theoretical revenue from derivatives so far this fiscal year. Retail investors have invested a net $107 billion in stock options so far this fiscal year, according to NSE data.

The largest reduction in holdings by REITs in the June quarter was seen at NCC Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, Engineers India Ltd, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd and RBL Bank Ltd, where holdings were either sold entirely or reduced to levels ranging from 0% to 10%.

Also sequentially, investors sold 56% of the 439 companies while keeping holdings unchanged in just 1%.

Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, the largest brick-and-mortar broker, believes retail investors have become more savvy over the past three to four years and have used the current market rally to earn profits.

He expects the retail investor to develop conviction in the current rally sooner or later as REIT investments continue at a healthy pace with India being one of the most promising emerging markets to invest in. »

Khemka expects strong quarterly profits from banks to offset the loss of momentum in IT companies due to slowdown fears in Europe and the United States. The rise in market valuations from the March 20 low to the end of June 30 is evident, with Nifty’s price-earnings multiple rising 20.2 times to 22.36 as the market fell from 16,828 to 19,189 over the period.

