Business
A struggling stock market, a sign of a struggling economy
Monday, July 24, 2023 4:00 a.m. | By
The stock market serves as a barometer of the country’s fiscal health and the pulse of the economy’s ups, downs and trends.
It serves as a benchmark for Kenya’s financial support and a signal for the state of the economy.
Therefore, establishing that almost 30% of Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE) listed companies are facing financial constraints means that our financial architecture has bent and needs to be refocused with caution.
Companies may have difficulty maintaining operations and paying dividends.
This uncovers the close link between the financial constraints faced by businesses and how this intersects with state activities in the local market and rising interest rates.
The burden on those companies that cannot meet their short-term obligations also speaks to what other companies are going through, depicting the bigger picture for most companies.
Most of the companies in difficulty belong to productive sectors such as automobiles and accessories, investment services and manufacturing, trade and services, construction, energy and oil.
Unfortunately, ongoing civil unrest has plagued economic activity and appears to have further dampened investors’ appetite for stocks and business in general.
What leads to the concern of the private sectors the economic and health infrastructure seems to revolve closely around that of the government. Whenever things go wrong, institutional investors on the stock exchange leave the market, eroding billions of paper money from local stock.
This is partly due to the fact that the exchange is currently majority-owned by foreign investors at 50.01%, with stockbrokers holding a paltry 17% stake, which may explain why it suffers whenever there is a glitch.
Recent data from the Central Bank of Kenya shows year-on-year financial account net inflows fell by 34% ($345m) to $660m in the first quarter of 2023, from net inflows of $1tn in the same period of 2022.
For a government that is in the market for a combination of falling inflows and negative working capital, the environment is not conducive to such rapid business growth to support the economy.
The reason for this is that the government runs a budget deficit in its national accounts, so it has to borrow from the domestic or external financial markets to cover the deficits.
Unfortunately, government borrowing creates other macroeconomic problems in the economy, and the World Bank has previously warned against crowding out the private sector from the local debt market due to heavy borrowing.
Revenue is facing a challenging economic environment in the last financial year (2022/23) where the Kenya Revenue Authority has noted that taxpayers have shown resilience in paying their taxes to sustain growth.
For the period July 2022 to June 2023, the authority managed a revenue collection of 2.17 trillion shillings compared to 2.031 trillion shillings in the last financial year, which was higher than what was collected in the 2021/22 financial year of 135 billion shillings. However, it falls short of the government’s ambitions which aimed for nearly 3 trillion shillings.
The truth served by the Bretton Woods institution is that as the Treasury continues to compete with households and traders for credit, commercial banks will fall short of their optimal level to support investment, which worries struggling businesses. This eventually catches up with the government in terms of decreasing tax collection.
In addition to competition for credit with the government, credit to the private sector also faces other risks heading into the second half of the year, including rising interest rates and deteriorating asset quality of banks due to increased defaults.
For example, the rise in interest rates for commercial bank loans which are based on a higher Central Bank benchmark lending rate which rose to 10.5% at the end of June when new Governor Kamau Thugge took office, from 9.5% previously.
In addition, banks’ implementation of risk-based credit pricing is expected to result in more expensive loans for borrowers with a higher risk profile.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.pd.co.ke/features/opinion/struggling-stock-exchange-sign-of-ailing-economy-192370/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Meet UNK’s Wes Ferguson, the Midlands Male Athlete of the Year
- A struggling stock market, a sign of a struggling economy
- India plans to reach 50% non-fossil installed capacity by 2030: PM Narendra Modi
- Scottish newspapers: more children in need and EU ‘spending’
- The grim reality of duck shooting for ‘sport’ at UK shooting ranges deserves closer scrutiny – Raptor Persecution UK
- BOLLYWOOD on the BEACH – Independence Edition – Whispers at Oak Street Beach, Whispers at Oak Street Beach, Chicago, August 12, 2023
- A 3.8-magnitude earthquake was detected in Yavapai County
- A political pundit in Florida explains how the start date of former President Trump’s federal trial could impact the election
- Stocks & Markets News, Economics & Finance News, Sensex, Nifty, World Market, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- 41 days to play football: Ben Furtney
- Grandma Asked To Wear Her Prom Dress To A Party, But She Told Her No – Chip Chick
- Retail investors cash in as markets rally