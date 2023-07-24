A struggling stock market, a sign of a struggling economy

Monday, July 24, 2023 4:00 a.m. | By

The Central Bank of Kenya. PHOTO/PD file

The stock market serves as a barometer of the country’s fiscal health and the pulse of the economy’s ups, downs and trends.

It serves as a benchmark for Kenya’s financial support and a signal for the state of the economy.

Therefore, establishing that almost 30% of Nairobi Stock Exchange (NSE) listed companies are facing financial constraints means that our financial architecture has bent and needs to be refocused with caution.

Companies may have difficulty maintaining operations and paying dividends.

This uncovers the close link between the financial constraints faced by businesses and how this intersects with state activities in the local market and rising interest rates.

The burden on those companies that cannot meet their short-term obligations also speaks to what other companies are going through, depicting the bigger picture for most companies.

Most of the companies in difficulty belong to productive sectors such as automobiles and accessories, investment services and manufacturing, trade and services, construction, energy and oil.

Unfortunately, ongoing civil unrest has plagued economic activity and appears to have further dampened investors’ appetite for stocks and business in general.

What leads to the concern of the private sectors the economic and health infrastructure seems to revolve closely around that of the government. Whenever things go wrong, institutional investors on the stock exchange leave the market, eroding billions of paper money from local stock.

This is partly due to the fact that the exchange is currently majority-owned by foreign investors at 50.01%, with stockbrokers holding a paltry 17% stake, which may explain why it suffers whenever there is a glitch.

Recent data from the Central Bank of Kenya shows year-on-year financial account net inflows fell by 34% ($345m) to $660m in the first quarter of 2023, from net inflows of $1tn in the same period of 2022.

For a government that is in the market for a combination of falling inflows and negative working capital, the environment is not conducive to such rapid business growth to support the economy.

The reason for this is that the government runs a budget deficit in its national accounts, so it has to borrow from the domestic or external financial markets to cover the deficits.

Unfortunately, government borrowing creates other macroeconomic problems in the economy, and the World Bank has previously warned against crowding out the private sector from the local debt market due to heavy borrowing.

Revenue is facing a challenging economic environment in the last financial year (2022/23) where the Kenya Revenue Authority has noted that taxpayers have shown resilience in paying their taxes to sustain growth.

For the period July 2022 to June 2023, the authority managed a revenue collection of 2.17 trillion shillings compared to 2.031 trillion shillings in the last financial year, which was higher than what was collected in the 2021/22 financial year of 135 billion shillings. However, it falls short of the government’s ambitions which aimed for nearly 3 trillion shillings.

The truth served by the Bretton Woods institution is that as the Treasury continues to compete with households and traders for credit, commercial banks will fall short of their optimal level to support investment, which worries struggling businesses. This eventually catches up with the government in terms of decreasing tax collection.

In addition to competition for credit with the government, credit to the private sector also faces other risks heading into the second half of the year, including rising interest rates and deteriorating asset quality of banks due to increased defaults.

For example, the rise in interest rates for commercial bank loans which are based on a higher Central Bank benchmark lending rate which rose to 10.5% at the end of June when new Governor Kamau Thugge took office, from 9.5% previously.

In addition, banks’ implementation of risk-based credit pricing is expected to result in more expensive loans for borrowers with a higher risk profile.