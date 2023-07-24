SEBI’s investor protection tool annoys small businesses

In today’s Finshots, we simplify SEBI’s enhanced oversight measure for small company stocks.

The story

Mercury EV Tech is a small Indian manufacturer of electric vehicles. You may not have heard of it before. But it appears to be a maker of electric mobility solutions scooters, golf carts, tractors and even vintage cars. At least that’s what he claims on his 1990s-style website.

But this small company is also a listed entity. And its shares are traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). And by small business, we mean it’s a very small business. In fact, under SEBI’s current classification, stocks of companies with a market capitalization of less than 5,000 crore are listed as small capitalization entities. And these are worth about 400 crores. So it really is a microcap.

But why are we now talking about Mercury EV Tech?

Well, because this small business sued BSE last week!

Alright, let’s take it from the top.

Lately, SEBI has been a little wary of microcap companies. They have documented cases of people creating videos on YouTube or Telegram groups to try to manipulate their stock price. The idea is to spread false information, trade the stock internally, drive up the price, and lure in gullible investors looking to make a quick buck. Once retail investors arrive, these manipulators go on a selling spree, reserving huge profits while innocent investors lose money in a flash.

And these shenanigans usually happen in smaller stocks because no one is really watching them closely. They are also quite illiquid, meaning few third-party investors hold and trade them. Their handling is therefore easier. And for retail investors, buying these cheap penny stocks worth a few rupees is affordable. Or at least it looks affordable.

Anyway, SEBI decided to act on this point. Do something to protect retail investors. And last month he introduced something called the Enhanced Surveillance Measure or MY after deliberating the matter with the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange. And soon enough, these two exchanges put the rules in place.

Think of the ESM Rules as a way to control any questionable pump and dump activity. SEBI reviews small stocks worth less than 500 crores that are listed on major stock exchanges. It tracks their highest and lowest prices over a period of time. It examines their daily price movements and volatility. And if he sees extreme swings, he asks the exchange to move those stocks to the ESM framework.

Of course, there are different thresholds for different timeframes. But we don’t need to go into technical details. Just be aware that once a stock is placed under ESM, people can no longer engage in intraday trading. This means they cannot buy and sell on the same day. They cannot use leverage or borrow money from their broker and trade it either. They will have to pay the full value and wait for the stock to be delivered to their account. Also, the price range in which they can trade the shares is also narrowing. For example, if the price of a stock is 20, investors can only buy or sell it between 19 and 21. This is a 5% band. But some stocks may even have a 2% band.

And it does not stop there.

SEBI continues to monitor the stock. And if he sees that volatility still hasn’t gone down, then he could push the stock into the second stage of the ESM. And until a few days ago, the ESM-II was a bit too strict.

Here, stocks could not even be bought and sold on a daily basis. The exchanges would take place once a week. That’s it. And that too through a auction system. This means that you don’t really see price movements in real time. You place an order during a specified window. And the exchange will match it with other commands. At the end of the window, you will know the result. This means that investors have a small opportunity to exit their investments if they wish. They could end up being stuck for a long time if things don’t go as planned.

Now here’s where it gets interesting.

As SEBI went into full watch mode, something was brewing at Mercury EV Tech. Its prices had soared 90% in the first five months of this year. In fact, if you had invested in the stock in January of last year, you would be sitting on a huge 2500% feedback!

Remember, this was a microcap that literally hadn’t done anything for many years. It was a failure. But that sudden move and volatility meant he was flying under SEBI’s radar. He stared into the abyss of being an ESM stock.

And once he was put on ESM, things quickly went downhill. All the excitement automatically died down. It is weekly trading volumes which were nearly 3 million crashed to less than 50,000! People couldn’t just trade like before. And that would last for at least 90 calendar days. And then to make matters worse, it was moved to ESM-II.

And if you look at Mercury EV Tech, they probably didn’t do anything wrong. They had to finally move the company in the right direction. One of its subsidiaries had just received a order worth 110 crores for the supply of batteries to one of the main Indian manufacturers of e2W (electric 2-wheelers).

Maybe some investors noticed this and went for the stock. They lapped up everything they could. Because EV is the future and all that, right? But SEBI’s new ESM guidelines automatically squeeze the company’s stock and its investors without proving them guilty.

And that’s not a good look for a company like Mercury EV Tech which, by the way, is also trying to get international certification.

So yes, that’s why Mercury EV Tech took the ESB (the exchange applying the ESM rules) to the Securities Appellate Tribunal.

But it seems that the SEBIs are already to move back A little. Just a few days ago, they said that companies under ESM II would also be allowed to trade daily. Not just on a weekly basis. So that alone offers a welcome respite.

Now just wait and see what SAT says this week.

In the meantime, what do you think? Is SEBI too overprotective of investors? Or are they hurting small business prospects with such rules?

Tell us.

Until there

