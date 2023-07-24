how Wall Street’s supermen profited from pandemic misery and chaos

Chaos Kings: How Wall Street traders are making billions in the new crisis era chronicles Wall Street’s cold-blooded response to the COVID pandemic. New York financial journalist Scott Patterson reports how savvy investors have used the devastation of the pandemic to reap billions in profits.

Combining insider access with masterful storytelling, Patterson’s meticulously researched book tells the stories of investors, scientists and mathematicians whose creativity, expertise and risk-taking created financial opportunity in the wake of a global catastrophe that killed millions.

Chaos Kings is not so much about rapacious greed as it is about the good mentality of the 1980s. In 2021, the prevailing attitude was rather that greed is amoral, even technical. While profits flowed from the COVID disaster, there were few hints of an ethical dilemma. All stops have been made in the pursuit of pain profit.

The most disconcerting aspect of Patterson’s story is how the men who did this (they’re all men) are generally presented as fairly likeable, if flawed, characters. On the one hand, Patterson presents them as unique, each resembling a stock superman. On the other hand, they remain human, all too human.

Patterson not only makes the work of top finance brass as understandable as possible to the layman, he makes them understandable as human beings. They were horrified by the carnage around them, but continued to buy and sell stocks and bonds to profit from the disaster.

Kings of Chaos is the name Patterson gives to these folks, because they thrive on disaster, exploiting it to beat the financial markets in which they play. Masculinity comes out strong as the kings strive to be the best and the smartest, as if they were literally vying for the position of financial monarch.

They are the winners determined to be the biggest dogs in the pack, but theirs is not brute force masculinity. It is that of unbridled free competition. This competition turns out to be an almost infinitely larger version of the playground where the boys jostle for pole position in childish games with far from childish consequences.





The COVID Casino

Within the pages of Patterson’s book, we meet colorful figures from up and down Wall Street who have closely studied the illness and death wrought by COVID as it spread around the world. They worried about the pandemic; they were concerned about how the government could control it. But mostly, they were the smartest guys in the room, using it for their own financial gain.

Nassim Taleb, Bill Ackman, Yaneer Bar-Yam, Mark Spitznagel, these are not household names. But they’ve all won big in the pandemic casino by acting as crisis-seeking stock market visionaries.

It wasn’t a random spin on the roulette wheel, but the calculated bluff of the seasoned poker player. With invaluable grace under pressure, they were determined to recognize the black swan of unpredictable events like the pandemic, using that recognition to make counterintuitive business decisions and stay ahead of the curve.

Patterson’s Kings of Chaos succeeded because they had the courage to challenge conventional wisdom. A combination of contrarian intelligence and nerve of steel has seen them consolidate while others branch out, buying while others sell, taking risks while others play it safe. Above all, they were cool while those around them freaked out.

Others have seen the pandemic as a dragon king: a rare and powerful event that leads to disastrous results. The trick was to see the dragon come before everyone else and outmaneuver it for your own benefit.

Wall Street winners acted early, capitalizing on uncertainty. They gained early and special knowledge of the pandemic to outsmart their rivals. Their arsenal of techniques included theoretical sophistication, scholar-like mathematical skills, and a deep but unconventional understanding of the markets.

Investors who failed to take advantage of the chaos were wracked with envy, jealous that they lacked the skills, courage or knowledge to make the same bets.



At the gates of fate?

Many Chaos Kings were formed for crisis benefit during the 2008 Global Financial Crisis. They also learned from the Black Monday Crash of 1987. But those events were short-lived compared to what was happening in 2020.

COVID presented an opportunity of unprecedented proportions, and the Kings of Chaos saw it as having even more upside potential than the Wall Street Crash that spawned the Great Depression of the 1930s on the upside for them, at least, because they were able to win while everyone else was losing.

At times, Patterson’s narration takes on the character of well-written, objective reporting. But her book also reads, in some ways, like a set of interconnected fictional short stories, filled with thrilling twists, twists, and revelations.

The plots tend to be heroic, even Odyssian. Tale after tale is told about the top-down adventures of the Kings of Chaos, who prance around the world stage, from New York to London and Davos, and beyond. The protagonists of Wall Street embark on epic journeys, battle mythical beasts and face calamitous acts of nature, to return home stronger and wealthier men. They are the financial winners in a world of losers.

But Chaos Kings isn’t fiction, and Patterson doesn’t entirely come to terms with his own heroic tale. It also alerts us to its tragic, even pathetic side. Putative heroism aside, Patterson seems acutely aware that making heroes a small handful of financial winners offers no salvation to the victims of disaster.

He ends with pessimism, declaring that we remain at the door of fate. Between the pandemic, the climate crisis and the increasingly unpredictable geopolitics that the Russian invasion of Ukraine represents, Patterson seems resigned to our sad collective fate. He is a keen observer of the world, deftly recording its demise with precision and panache.

Chaos Kings provides a superb, if heartbreaking, tale of people profiting from disaster and the shattered lives of people they will never meet or see. They are crisis hunters who hide behind cold computer screens, toying with the lives of others as if they were just meaningless pieces in a board game for the wealthy elite.

Read this and cry.