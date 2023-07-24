Don’t be a victim of good market times; how to make money during stock market extremes





Investors who find themselves obsessed with current market highs should carefully read and understand the following memo recently published by renowned investment manager, Howard Marks, on the website of his company Oak Tree Capitals. He states, When markets are at extreme highs or lows, the key to gaining a superior view of their future performance is understanding what is responsible for the current conditions. Anyone can study economics, finance, and accounting and learn how markets are supposed to work. But superior investment results come from exploiting the differences between how things are supposed to work and how they work in the real world. To do this, the essential data is not economic data or an analysis of financial statements. The key lies in understanding the dominant psychology of investors. Marks may have written about what is happening in India right now. He was a successful money manager and, unusually for a professional money manager, he also writes extremely well on investing. His writings usually come in the form of popular investing memos or posts on the company’s website. Even Warren Buffett has said that when a memo from Marks arrives, he drops everything to read it. The impact of market tops on investor psychology is remarkable. As the peak gets closer and hits and then keeps repeating itself, more and more investors go into an investing frenzy and a sort of panic buying breaks out. In his note, Marks talks about taking the temperature of the market. He recommends watching for times when most people are so optimistic that they think things can only get better, a phrase usually used to justify the dangerous idea that no price is too high. This is the panic buying that I often warn investors about, because market highs are actually a risky and dangerous time. Marks goes on to say: Remember that in extreme times, because of the above, the secret to making money is contrarianism, not conformity. When emotional investors take an extreme view of an asset’s future and, as a result, drive the price to unwarranted levels, easy money is usually made by doing the opposite. This, however, is very different from simply deviating from consensus all the time. This is an important distinction he makes. Most of the time, the markets are neither too high nor too low. They are in the OK zone. We need to understand that Marks is a professional investment manager. When he talks about the psychology of mass investors and how he profits from it, he talks about people like us, about our psychology. Investors who make psychological mistakes give their money to smart investors. Victim is a harsh word to use, but in a way it is totally appropriate in this context. If an expert investor says the key is understanding the psychology of the investor, then for the retail investor the key is understanding their own psychology. Whether your investments make money for you or make money for someone else depends on it. The lesson investors should take from this is: don’t be a victim. (The author is CEO, VALUE RESEARCH.)

