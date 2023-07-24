Stock market today: Asian stocks are generally up after a winning week on Wall Street





Comment this story Comment BANGKOK’s Asian shares advanced on Monday after Wall Street closed another winning week. Hong Kong fell but other major markets in the region rose. US futures fell slightly and oil prices also fell. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its federal funds rate on Wednesday to its highest level since 2001. Investors are hoping it could be the last increase in the tightening cycle, as inflation has cooled since last summer. The federal funds rate started 2022 at virtually zero. This week, markets are also eyeing the outcome of a major policy meeting in China that could bring more measures to support slowing growth in the world’s second-largest economy. Recent stimulus measures aimed at boosting consumption of automotive and electronics items have failed to convince that they will be enough to improve pessimistic growth conditions, with hopes rising for China’s Politburo meeting this week for more follow-up, IG market analyst Yeap Jun Rong said in a commentary. The Bank of Japan will hold a policy meeting that is unlikely to result in major changes to the country’s ultra-loose monetary policy. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 added 1.2% to 32,696.65, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.4% to 18,808.59. The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.1% to 3,170.30. In Seoul, the Kospi gained 0.4% to 2,621.56. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1% to 7,319.60. The SET in Bangkok rose 0.2% and the Sensex in India rose less than 0.1%. On Friday, Wall Street stocks regained some stability after slipping the day before. The earnings season is accelerating with the majority of companies announcing better results than expected. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% to 4,536.34, capping its eighth winning week in the past 10. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added less than 0.1% to 35,227.69, its 10th straight gain. The Nasdaq composite slid 0.2% to 14,032.81 a day after falling to its worst loss in more than four months. Roper Technologies rose 3.7% for one of the biggest gains in the S&P 500 after reporting better spring earnings and revenue than analysts had expected. The company, which seeks to dominate niche technology markets, also raised its financial forecast for the full year. On the losing side of Wall Street was American Express, which fell 3.9%. It reported higher-than-expected earnings for the spring, but its revenue fell short of expectations. The stock market has generally been in tears this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 index up 18.1% as the economy defied recession forecasts. So far, it has been fueled by much higher interest rates intended to bring down inflation, and the hope is that it can survive the Federal Reserve’s rate hike campaign. The Fed is expected to raise its federal funds rate on Wednesday to its highest level since 2001. But the hope is that it will be the last hike of the cycle as inflation has cooled since last summer. The federal funds rate started last year at virtually zero. This week, three of the Magnificent Seven companies behind the majority of S&P 500 gains this year, Alphabet, Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Microsoft will report earnings. Expectations are high after they have all climbed more than 35% so far this year. Major stocks have become so important and their movements have become so influential in the market that the Nasdaq was rebalancing its Nasdaq 100 index before the start of trading on Monday to lessen the impact of certain stocks on the overall index. The seven stocks, which also include Amazon, Apple and Nvidia, collectively trade with stock prices 44 times their earnings per share over the past 12 months, according to Savita Subramanian, equity strategist at Bank of America. In other trading on Monday, benchmark U.S. crude oil slid 14 cents to $76.93 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It took $1.42 on Friday to $77.07 a barrel. Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trade, fell 15 cents to $80.92 a barrel. The dollar fell to 141.47 Japanese yen from 141.68 yen. The euro fell from $1.1128 to $1.1120. Offer this item gift item

