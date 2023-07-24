Global stocks mixed as investors eye Fed rate hike – MyStateline.com

BANGKOK (AP) Global equities were mixed on Monday as investors cautiously awaited another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

Benchmarks rose in London, Tokyo and Frankfurt but fell in Paris and Shanghai. US futures rose slightly as oil prices fell.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its federal funds rate on Wednesday to its highest level since 2001. Investors are hoping it could be the last increase in the tightening cycle, as inflation has cooled since last summer. The federal funds rate started 2022 at virtually zero.

The German DAX edged up 0.1% to 16,188.55. In Paris, the CAC 20 lost 0.2% to 7,418.77. Britain’s FTSE 100 was flat at 7,663.68.

The future of the S&P 500 advanced nearly 0.2% while that of the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%. On Friday, the S&P 500 gained less than 0.1% to cap its eighth winning week in the past 10. The Dow Jones rose slightly by 2 points and the Nasdaq fell by 0.2%.

In Asian trading on Monday, Hong Kong’s benchmark fell 2.1% to 18,668.15 as reports suggested Chinese leaders are not planning major stimulus to support slowing growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1% to 3,164.16.

A meeting this week of the mighty Politburo of the ruling Communist Party later this week had raised hopes of further help for the slowing economy. While Monday’s reports said that was unlikely, the country’s economic planning agency issued detailed measures to encourage private investment, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The National Development and Reform Commission said it would recommend that private investment be channeled into certain industries with high market potential that correspond to national strategies and industrial policies. This includes sectors such as transportation, water conservation, clean energy, new infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and modern agriculture, Xinhua said.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 added 1.2% to 32,700.94. In Seoul, the Kospi gained 0.7% to 2,628.53. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1% to 7,306.40.

The SET in Bangkok slipped 0.4% and the Indian Sensex lost 0.2%.

On Friday, Wall Street stocks regained some stability after slipping the day before. The earnings season is accelerating with the majority of companies announcing better results than expected.

The stock market has generally been in tears this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 index up 18.1% as the economy defied recession forecasts. It is so far fueled by much higher interest rates intended to bring down inflation, and the hope is that it can survive the Federal Reserve’s rate hike campaign.

This week, three of the Magnificent Seven companies behind the majority of S&P 500 gains this year, Alphabet, Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Microsoft will report their earnings. Expectations are high after they have all climbed more than 35% so far this year.

Major stocks have become so important and their movements have become so influential in the market that the Nasdaq was rebalancing its Nasdaq 100 index before the start of trading on Monday to lessen the impact of certain stocks on the overall index.

The seven stocks, which also include Amazon, Apple and Nvidia, collectively trade with stock prices 44 times their earnings per share over the past 12 months, according to Savita Subramanian, equity strategist at Bank of America.

In other trading on Monday, the benchmark U.S. crude fell 4 cents to $77.03 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It took $1.42 on Friday to $77.07 a barrel.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trade, fell 1 cent to $81.06 a barrel.

The dollar fell to 141.32 Japanese yen from 141.68 yen. The euro fell to $1.1085 from $1.1128.