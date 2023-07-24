The stock market universe is shrinking: how do investors react?

In 1996, there were over 2,700 companies on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. By the end of 2022, that number had collapsed to 1,100, a reduction of 60%. The numbers look even worse when viewed over a longer time frame. There has been an almost 75% drop in the number of listed companies in the UK since the 1960s (see graph below). The fall in the stock market is a global trend Individual countries like to blame themselves for their failures on this front. Self-flagellation is a popular British pastime, but the reality is that it’s a global trend. Europe’s slowdown started later, but Germany has lost more than 40% of its state-owned companies since 2007. Even the United States, often admired from afar, has seen a 40% drop since 1996. And that’s even after taking into account the American IPO boom in 2021.

What happened? Too few companies wanted to go public, and a steady stream left, mostly after being bought out. In the United States, more than 300 companies per year, on average, joined the stock market between 1980 and 1999. Since then, there have been only 129 per year. In the UK, the number of new listings fell after the financial crisis and has not increased significantly since. Money raised in UK IPOs has also been on a steady downward trend. For UK-based companies, this trend took hold in the early 1990s. For overseas companies, it’s over the past ten years.

Even those who joined the stock market waited longer to do so. The average age of a US company when it goes public has fallen from eight years in the two decades up to 1999 to 11 years since. Stock investors do not have access to a large segment of companies The net effect of all this is that the stock market now provides exposure to a decreasing proportion of the corporate universe. For example, less than 15% of US companies with revenues over $100 million are publicly traded. Ordinary savers are largely deprived of the opportunity to invest directly in the rest.

Why such a change ? There are two main explanations. First, the cost and hassle of being a public company has increased. Recent research found that the length of the average annual report of a UK company has increased by 46% over the past five years.1.For FTSE 100 companies, it now stands at 147,000 words and 237 pages. This trend has been global and has also occurred in lighter regulatory markets such as the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in London. The average word count in an AIM company’s annual results is understandably much lower, at 46,000. But the rate of increase here has been even higher than at larger companies, up 51% over the past five years. Such blind reports take time and money to produce. Other issues plaguing public procurement in the cost-benefit ratio include loss of control, unwanted transparency, perceptions around short-termism and more (as below).