Business
The stock market universe is shrinking: how do investors react?
In 1996, there were over 2,700 companies on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. By the end of 2022, that number had collapsed to 1,100, a reduction of 60%.
The numbers look even worse when viewed over a longer time frame. There has been an almost 75% drop in the number of listed companies in the UK since the 1960s (see graph below).
The fall in the stock market is a global trend
Individual countries like to blame themselves for their failures on this front. Self-flagellation is a popular British pastime, but the reality is that it’s a global trend.
Europe’s slowdown started later, but Germany has lost more than 40% of its state-owned companies since 2007.
Even the United States, often admired from afar, has seen a 40% drop since 1996. And that’s even after taking into account the American IPO boom in 2021.
What happened?
Too few companies wanted to go public, and a steady stream left, mostly after being bought out.
In the United States, more than 300 companies per year, on average, joined the stock market between 1980 and 1999. Since then, there have been only 129 per year. In the UK, the number of new listings fell after the financial crisis and has not increased significantly since.
Money raised in UK IPOs has also been on a steady downward trend. For UK-based companies, this trend took hold in the early 1990s. For overseas companies, it’s over the past ten years.
Even those who joined the stock market waited longer to do so. The average age of a US company when it goes public has fallen from eight years in the two decades up to 1999 to 11 years since.
Stock investors do not have access to a large segment of companies
The net effect of all this is that the stock market now provides exposure to a decreasing proportion of the corporate universe.
For example, less than 15% of US companies with revenues over $100 million are publicly traded. Ordinary savers are largely deprived of the opportunity to invest directly in the rest.
Why such a change ?
There are two main explanations. First, the cost and hassle of being a public company has increased.
Recent research found that the length of the average annual report of a UK company has increased by 46% over the past five years.1.For FTSE 100 companies, it now stands at 147,000 words and 237 pages.
This trend has been global and has also occurred in lighter regulatory markets such as the Alternative Investment Market (AIM) in London. The average word count in an AIM company’s annual results is understandably much lower, at 46,000. But the rate of increase here has been even higher than at larger companies, up 51% over the past five years. Such blind reports take time and money to produce.
Other issues plaguing public procurement in the cost-benefit ratio include loss of control, unwanted transparency, perceptions around short-termism and more (as below).
The other important reason companies have turned their backs on a stock exchange listing is that another source of funding has become more widely available. One that comes without many of these perceived drawbacks: private equity.
Private equity grew from a $500 billion to $600 billion industry in the early 2000s2 will be worth over $7.5 trillion in 20223. With this growth, the size of checks the industry can write has skyrocketed. It can now finance companies at a much more advanced stage of their development than before.
When Google (now Alphabet) joined the stock market in 2004, it had previously raised just $25 million in private markets. Today’s biggest unicorns can fetch tens of billions of dollars. Would stock market investors be able to invest in Google at such an early stage today? Unlikely.
Companies are not just attracted to private equity for the money. The best private equity investors also have deep industry expertise and take a much more hands-on approach to creating value. They are sought after by investors and businesses.
This is a problem for private investors
The stock market is the cheapest and most accessible way for savers to participate in the growth of the business sector. Private equity has always been the terrain of choice for large institutional investors, not ordinary savers.
But, with companies choosing to stay private longer, investors who focus solely on the stock market are missing out on a growing piece of the global economy. Many of these companies are in high-growth disruptive industries. If high-quality companies find few reasons to go public, the risk is that over time the quality of public markets will deteriorate. If this were to happen, returns in public equity markets as a whole could be structurally lower than those in private markets.
Wherever possible, investors will need to broaden their reach and embrace private assets to avoid missing out. But to date, it’s not something easy for ordinary savers to do. They are the ones who bear the brunt of these developments.
A regulatory hope
In the UK and Europe, regulators and providers have responded by creating new investment vehicles known as the ELTIF (European Long-term Investment Fund) and for UK investors the LTAF (Long-term Asset Fund). Both aim to give individual savers access to a wider range of investments, including private markets.
While this is to be welcomed, one should not lose sight of the other area to focus on: improving the attractiveness of a stock market listing relative to private ownership.
In the UK, this has long been recognized as a problem as far back as 2012, the For evaluation highlighted how the UK stock market was failing to serve investors and businesses, but it has recently gained momentum. We had the hill review in 2021, the Edinburgh Reforms in 2022, and a number of recent proposals on how to revitalize the interest of pension funds and insurance companies in stock markets.
