European stocks hit five-week high as Spain lags election jitters

Spanish stocks at week low after election

EZ business downturn worsens in July – PMI

Julius Baer climbs after first half results July 24 (Reuters) – European stocks hit five-week highs on Monday as upbeat earnings and hopes that the European Central Bank is nearing the end of its rate hike cycle offset losses in Spanish stocks after the country’s general election failed to yield a clear winner. Spain’s benchmark IBEX index (.IBEX) fell 0.8% from a low nearly a week earlier after Sunday’s voting results deprived left and right blocs of an easy path to forming a government, indicating a political stalemate and increasing investor jitters. Shares in Madrid-listed utilities, which had forecast a victory for right-wing parties, fell. Endesa (ELE.MC) and Iberdrola (IBE.MC) fell 3.1% and 0.5% respectively. A gauge of Spanish lenders (.IBEXIB) that includes Banco de Sabadell (SABE.MC), Banco Santander (SAN.MC) and Caixabank (CABK.MC) fell 1.6%. “Markets appear to have been caught off guard, expecting a more definitive outcome. In the near term, uncertainty will weigh on Spanish assets as investors wait to see what kind of coalition will emerge or if a new election is needed,” said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG. However, the pan-European STOXX 600 (.STOXX) edged up 0.1% to hit a five-week high. A survey showed that the slowdown in business activity in the euro zone intensified much more than expected in July, as demand in the bloc’s dominant services industry declined and factory output fell at the fastest pace since COVID-19 first took hold. The figures, however, raised hopes that the ECB does not need to go too far in raising interest rates to bring inflation under control. “This gives the ECB some cover, but with the Eurozone CPI continuing to decline from its highs, they already have the backdrop for a more dovish tone this week,” IG’s Beauchamp added. Markets have priced in a quarter percentage point hike in interest rates to 3.75% by the ECB later this week, but what it will do after July is less certain. Among other stocks, Bavarian Nordic (BAVA.CO) fell 21.7% as the Denmark-based company announced it was ending its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccination program. Dutch health-tech firm Philips (PHG.AS) fell 6.2% as it expressed concern over China’s drive to become self-sufficient in health-related technologies. Swiss private bank Julius Baer (BAER.S) climbed 7.8% after reporting an 18% increase in net profit in the first half of 2023. Boosting the telecommunications sector, Vodafone Group (VOD.L) rebounded 4.3% after reporting an acceleration in revenue growth in the first quarter, driven by strong demand in Britain and improvements in Germany, Italy and Spain. Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Shinjini Ganguli Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

