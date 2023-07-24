Stock market today: Wall Street opens higher ahead of a busy earnings week and news from the Fed

Photo by Julia Nikhinson / THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Content of the article NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street rose in early trading to begin a week full of updates on the direction of interest rates and earnings from the most influential companies in the stock markets. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% shortly after the opening bell on Monday, coming off its eighth winning week in the past 10. The Dow Jones rose 94 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.5%. Three major tech companies are expected to release their latest results this week: Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Microsoft. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve holds its final meeting on interest rate policy.

Advertisement 2 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

THIS CONTENT IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles from Kevin Carmichael, Victoria Wells, Jake Edmiston, Gabriel Friedman and more.

Daily content from the Financial Times, the world’s leading global business publication.

Unlimited online access to read articles from the Financial Post, National Post and 15 news sites across Canada with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles, including New York Times crossword puzzles. SUBSCRIBE TO UNLOCK MORE ITEMS Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada. Exclusive articles from Kevin Carmichael, Victoria Wells, Jake Edmiston, Gabriel Friedman and more.

Daily content from the Financial Times, the world’s leading global business publication.

Unlimited online access to read articles from the Financial Post, National Post and 15 news sites across Canada with one account.

National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.

Daily puzzles, including New York Times crossword puzzles. SIGN UP TO UNLOCK MORE ITEMS Create an account or log in to continue your reading experience. Access items from across Canada with one account.

Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.

Enjoy additional items per month.

Receive email updates from your favorite authors.

Content of the article THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. The hotspots previous story follows below.

Content of the article BANGKOK (AP) Global equities were mixed on Monday as investors cautiously awaited another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Benchmarks rose in London, Tokyo and Frankfurt but fell in Paris and Shanghai. US futures rose slightly as oil prices fell. US futures fell slightly and oil prices also fell. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its federal funds rate on Wednesday to its highest level since 2001. Investors are hoping it could be the last increase in the tightening cycle, as inflation has cooled since last summer. The federal funds rate started 2022 at virtually zero. The German DAX edged up 0.1% to 16,188.55. In Paris, the CAC 20 lost 0.2% to 7,418.77. Britain’s FTSE 100 was flat at 7,663.68.

Financial Post cover stories Sign up to receive the best daily stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc. By clicking the subscribe button, you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for recording! A welcome email is on the way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder. The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will soon be in your inbox. We encountered a problem during your registration. Try Again

Content of the article

Advertisement 3 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The future of the S&P 500 advanced nearly 0.2% while that of the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%. On Friday, the S&P 500 gained less than 0.1% to cap its eighth winning week in the past 10. The Dow Jones rose slightly by 2 points and the Nasdaq fell by 0.2%. In Asian trading on Monday, Hong Kong’s benchmark fell 2.1% to 18,668.15 as reports suggested Chinese leaders are not planning major stimulus to support slowing growth in the world’s second-largest economy. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1% to 3,164.16. A meeting this week of the mighty Politburo of the ruling Communist Party later this week had raised hopes of further help for the slowing economy. While Monday’s reports said that was unlikely, the country’s economic planning agency issued detailed measures to encourage private investment, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Advertisement 4 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The National Development and Reform Commission said it would recommend that private investment be channeled into certain industries with high market potential that correspond to national strategies and industrial policies. This includes sectors such as transportation, water conservation, clean energy, new infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and modern agriculture, Xinhua said. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 added 1.2% to 32,700.94. In Seoul, the Kospi gained 0.7% to 2,628.53. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1% to 7,306.40. The SET in Bangkok slipped 0.4% and Indias Sensex lost 0.2%. On Friday, Wall Street stocks regained some stability after slipping the day before. The earnings season is accelerating with the majority of companies announcing better results than expected.

Advertisement 5 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The stock market has generally been in tears this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 index up 18.1% as the economy defied recession forecasts. So far, it has been fueled by much higher interest rates intended to bring down inflation, and the hope is that it can survive the Federal Reserve’s rate hike campaign. This week, three of the Magnificent Seven companies behind the majority of S&P 500 gains this year, Alphabet, Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Microsoft will report earnings. Expectations are high after they have all climbed more than 35% so far this year. Major stocks have become so important and their movements have become so influential in the market that the Nasdaq was rebalancing its Nasdaq 100 index before the start of trading on Monday to lessen the impact of certain stocks on the overall index.

Advertising 6 This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Content of the article The seven stocks, which also include Amazon, Apple and Nvidia, collectively trade with stock prices 44 times their earnings per share over the past 12 months, according to Savita Subramanian, equity strategist at Bank of America. In other trading on Monday, the benchmark U.S. crude fell 4 cents to $77.03 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It took $1.42 on Friday to $77.07 a barrel. Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trade, fell 1 cent to $81.06 a barrel. The dollar fell to 141.32 Japanese yen from 141.68 yen. The euro fell to $1.1085 from $1.1128.

Content of the article