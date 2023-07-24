Stock market today: Wall Street opens higher ahead of a busy earnings week and news from the Fed
Author of the article:
The Associated Press
Elaine Kurtenbach
Posted on July 24, 2023Last updated 0 minutes ago3 minute read
Content of the article
NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street rose in early trading to begin a week full of updates on the direction of interest rates and earnings from the most influential companies in the stock markets. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% shortly after the opening bell on Monday, coming off its eighth winning week in the past 10. The Dow Jones rose 94 points, or 0.3%, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.5%. Three major tech companies are expected to release their latest results this week: Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Microsoft. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve holds its final meeting on interest rate policy.
Advertisement 2
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
THIS CONTENT IS FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY
Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada.
Exclusive articles from Kevin Carmichael, Victoria Wells, Jake Edmiston, Gabriel Friedman and more.
Daily content from the Financial Times, the world’s leading global business publication.
Unlimited online access to read articles from the Financial Post, National Post and 15 news sites across Canada with one account.
National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.
Daily puzzles, including New York Times crossword puzzles.
SUBSCRIBE TO UNLOCK MORE ITEMS
Subscribe now to read the latest news in your city and across Canada.
Exclusive articles from Kevin Carmichael, Victoria Wells, Jake Edmiston, Gabriel Friedman and more.
Daily content from the Financial Times, the world’s leading global business publication.
Unlimited online access to read articles from the Financial Post, National Post and 15 news sites across Canada with one account.
National Post ePaper, an electronic replica of the print edition to view on any device, share and comment on.
Daily puzzles, including New York Times crossword puzzles.
SIGN UP TO UNLOCK MORE ITEMS
Create an account or log in to continue your reading experience.
Access items from across Canada with one account.
Share your thoughts and join the conversation in the comments.
Enjoy additional items per month.
Receive email updates from your favorite authors.
Content of the article
THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. The hotspots previous story follows below.
Content of the article
BANGKOK (AP) Global equities were mixed on Monday as investors cautiously awaited another interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
Benchmarks rose in London, Tokyo and Frankfurt but fell in Paris and Shanghai. US futures rose slightly as oil prices fell.
US futures fell slightly and oil prices also fell.
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise its federal funds rate on Wednesday to its highest level since 2001. Investors are hoping it could be the last increase in the tightening cycle, as inflation has cooled since last summer. The federal funds rate started 2022 at virtually zero.
The German DAX edged up 0.1% to 16,188.55. In Paris, the CAC 20 lost 0.2% to 7,418.77. Britain’s FTSE 100 was flat at 7,663.68.
Financial Post cover stories
Sign up to receive the best daily stories from the Financial Post, a division of Postmedia Network Inc.
By clicking the subscribe button, you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or any newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc. | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300
Thanks for recording!
A welcome email is on the way. If you don’t see it, please check your spam folder.
The next issue of Financial Post Top Stories will soon be in your inbox.
We encountered a problem during your registration. Try Again
Content of the article
Advertisement 3
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
The future of the S&P 500 advanced nearly 0.2% while that of the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%. On Friday, the S&P 500 gained less than 0.1% to cap its eighth winning week in the past 10. The Dow Jones rose slightly by 2 points and the Nasdaq fell by 0.2%.
In Asian trading on Monday, Hong Kong’s benchmark fell 2.1% to 18,668.15 as reports suggested Chinese leaders are not planning major stimulus to support slowing growth in the world’s second-largest economy.
The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.1% to 3,164.16.
A meeting this week of the mighty Politburo of the ruling Communist Party later this week had raised hopes of further help for the slowing economy. While Monday’s reports said that was unlikely, the country’s economic planning agency issued detailed measures to encourage private investment, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
Advertisement 4
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
The National Development and Reform Commission said it would recommend that private investment be channeled into certain industries with high market potential that correspond to national strategies and industrial policies. This includes sectors such as transportation, water conservation, clean energy, new infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and modern agriculture, Xinhua said.
Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 added 1.2% to 32,700.94. In Seoul, the Kospi gained 0.7% to 2,628.53. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.1% to 7,306.40.
The SET in Bangkok slipped 0.4% and Indias Sensex lost 0.2%.
On Friday, Wall Street stocks regained some stability after slipping the day before. The earnings season is accelerating with the majority of companies announcing better results than expected.
Advertisement 5
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
The stock market has generally been in tears this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 index up 18.1% as the economy defied recession forecasts. So far, it has been fueled by much higher interest rates intended to bring down inflation, and the hope is that it can survive the Federal Reserve’s rate hike campaign.
This week, three of the Magnificent Seven companies behind the majority of S&P 500 gains this year, Alphabet, Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Microsoft will report earnings. Expectations are high after they have all climbed more than 35% so far this year.
Major stocks have become so important and their movements have become so influential in the market that the Nasdaq was rebalancing its Nasdaq 100 index before the start of trading on Monday to lessen the impact of certain stocks on the overall index.
Advertising 6
This ad has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Content of the article
The seven stocks, which also include Amazon, Apple and Nvidia, collectively trade with stock prices 44 times their earnings per share over the past 12 months, according to Savita Subramanian, equity strategist at Bank of America.
In other trading on Monday, the benchmark U.S. crude fell 4 cents to $77.03 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It took $1.42 on Friday to $77.07 a barrel.
Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trade, fell 1 cent to $81.06 a barrel.
The dollar fell to 141.32 Japanese yen from 141.68 yen. The euro fell to $1.1085 from $1.1128.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
comments
Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively yet civil discussion forum and encourages all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments can take up to an hour to be moderated before appearing on the site. We ask that you keep your comments relevant and respectful. We’ve enabled email notifications, you’ll now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there’s an update to a comment thread you follow, or if a user follows you comments. See our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.
Join the conversation