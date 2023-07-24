Toronto starts the week on a solid footing with technology and a boost of energy





TSX up 0.3% July 24 (Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday as technology and energy stocks advanced, as investors anticipated a week full of earnings and interest rate decisions from major central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve. As of 9:47 a.m. ET (1347 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX Composite Index (.GSPTSE) was up 59.06 points, or 0.29%, at 20,606.57, near an 11-week high hit on Friday. The technology sector (.SPTTTK) rose 0.2% as shares of Shopify (SHOP.TO) gained 1.4% after MoffettNathanson upgraded the e-commerce company to “outperform” “market performance”. Energy stocks (.SPTTEN) gained 1% as crude prices rose. The focus would remain on the US Fed, European Central Bank and Bank of Japan, which will announce their respective interest rate decisions later in the week. “If the Fed continues to raise rates as expected, then that’s okay,” said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management in Toronto. “If they don’t, it could impact the US stock market, which could indirectly impact Canada.” Canada’s earnings season will pick up speed this week, with rail operator Canadian National Railways (CNR.TO), telecommunications major Rogers Communications and mining company Teck Resources (TECKb.TO) among the top companies reporting quarterly results. The TSX significantly underperformed the US benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX) as volatility in commodity prices limited gains for the resource-rich Canadian benchmark, with the index up nearly 6% for the year versus the SPX gaining more than 18% for the year so far. Among individual stocks, TC Energy (TRP.TO) fell 1.7% after the company reached an agreement to sell a 40% stake in its Columbia Gas Transmission and Columbia Gulf Transmission pipelines for C$5.2 billion ($3.95 billion). Nutrien Ltd (NTR.TO) gained 2.9% after Wells Fargo raised the fertilizer maker’s rating from “overweight” to “equal weight”. Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bangalore; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

