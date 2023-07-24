J&J to reduce Kenvue’s stake by 80% via public offering

Johnson & Johnson said on Monday that it plans to cut at least 80% his stake to Kenvue, the consumer healthcare business it set up as an independent company earlier this year, via a public offering.

J&J owns 89.6% of Kenvue’s common stock, or more than 1.72 billion shares.

The exchange offer, also known as the spin-off, will allow J&J shareholders to exchange some or all of their shares for Kenvue common stock at a 7% discount. The offering is expected to be tax-free, J&J said in a statement.

The company noted that the split is voluntary for investors and is expected to close on August 18, which is much earlier than expected.

J&J said it received a waiver that waives the share lock-up period associated with Kenvue’s initial public offering in May. This blocking agreement would have required J&J to wait 180 days to sell any of its shares.

“We believe the time is right to distribute our Kenvue shares, and we are confident that a spin-off is the appropriate path to deliver value to our shareholders,” J&J CEO Joaquin Duato said in a statement.

Duato added that the split will reinforce J&J’s focus on its pharmaceutical and medtech businesses, both of which helped the company beat second-quarter revenue and adjusted earnings last week.

Shares of J&J rose almost 2% in early trading on Monday, while Kenvue was up slightly.

J&J first announced plans to launch an exchange offer in its second-quarter earnings report on Thursday, but the company provided few details about the plan. Kenvue shares fell following the announcement, despite second-quarter results that also beat Wall Street estimates.

Asked about J&J’s planned exchange offer on Thursday, Kenvue CEO Thibaut Mongon told CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” that the company was “satisfied with the way the IPO has been received by shareholders.”

“We are seeing a lot of alignment among our new investors to see the potential of Kenvue, but I can tell you that we are completely ready to go as a fully independent company,” he said.