Wall Street rises ahead of what is hoped to be the Fed’s last rate hike in a while – KGET 17

NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street rose Monday to start a week full of updates on where interest rates and earnings are heading for some of the most influential companies in the stock markets.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in morning trade, coming off its eighth winning week in the past 10 years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 158 points, or 0.5%, to 35,386 as of 10:15 a.m. EST, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.1%.

Becton Dickinson jumped 7.5% for the S&P 500’s biggest gain after announcing it would return to full commercial operations for its updated Alaris infusion system after earlier recalls. He received US Food and Drug Administration clearance for the system, which delivers drugs and other products to patients.

Dominos Pizza rose 0.1% after swinging between gains and losses on a mixed spring earnings report. Its profit for the last quarter beat expectations, but its revenue fell short of customer orders less than a year earlier.

The pizza chain leads the way this week, as about 30% of S&P 500 companies tell investors how they fared from April to June. Among them, three Big Tech giants have become so prominent that their stock movements often dictate where the S&P 500 goes.

Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Microsoft will all release their results this week, and these were three of the seven stocks that accounted for the majority of the S&P 500’s gain in the first half. Each of the three have climbed at least 35% for this year so far, and they will have to provide solid numbers to justify their large rallies.

Major stocks in the markets have become so important and their movements so influential in the market that the Nasdaq rebalanced its Nasdaq 100 index before trading began, to reduce the impact of certain stocks on the overall index.

What the Federal Reserve will say in its latest interest rate meeting on Wednesday is perhaps even more important than the earnings development of the Big Tech titans.

The Fed is widely expected to raise its federal funds rate again, to its highest level since 2001, as it struggles to bring inflation down. But traders’ hope is that this will be the last rise of this cycle as inflation has cooled since last summer.

High rates have undermined inflation by sharply slowing the entire economy, as well as hurting stock prices and other investments. This has caused many investors to brace for a recession, but so far the economy has remained resilient, thanks in large part to a remarkably strong labor market.

A report on Monday suggested that the US services industry is still growing, but at a slower pace than economists expected. On the positive side of the economy, the preliminary report from S&P Global also suggested that the US manufacturing sector is not doing as badly as feared. Overall, business activity growth in July appears to be at its weakest level in five months.

Stocks have rallied strongly this year on hopes that the economy can continue to grow as inflation cools enough that the Fed will not only stop raising rates, but start cutting them next year. Such a neither too hot nor too cold outcome would mean the Fed pulls off a tricky soft landing for the economy.

Much should go well for such an outcome, in our view, wrote strategists at the BlackRock Investment Institute in a report. Rate hikes notoriously take a long time to have their full effect on the economy as a whole, and they can cause unforeseen parts of it to break down.

BlackRock strategists are also warning that earnings could come under pressure in the second half of the year as rising worker wages eat away at profit margins.

The big run in S&P 500 stocks this year also leaves the market looking pricey relative to history, even outside of the big seven stocks that generated most of the gains, according to Doug Ramsey, chief investment officer of Leuthold Group.

He calls it another chance to buy higher after markets rebounded from the COVID crash of 2020.

Public Storage, which operates self-storage facilities, rose 0.6% after announcing it would buy Simply Self Storage for $2.2 billion from Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust.

In the bond market, yields fell.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.80% from 3.84% on Friday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

In overseas markets, European stocks fell after data suggested that manufacturing and services industries across the continent are weaker than expected. In Asia, equity indices were mixed. Hong Kong’s benchmark fell 2.1% and Shanghai shares fell 0.1%. But they were stronger in Tokyo and Seoul.

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.