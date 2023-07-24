Business
Wall Street rises ahead of what is hoped to be the Fed’s last rate hike in a while – KGET 17
NEW YORK (AP) Wall Street rose Monday to start a week full of updates on where interest rates and earnings are heading for some of the most influential companies in the stock markets.
The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in morning trade, coming off its eighth winning week in the past 10 years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 158 points, or 0.5%, to 35,386 as of 10:15 a.m. EST, and the Nasdaq composite was up 0.1%.
Becton Dickinson jumped 7.5% for the S&P 500’s biggest gain after announcing it would return to full commercial operations for its updated Alaris infusion system after earlier recalls. He received US Food and Drug Administration clearance for the system, which delivers drugs and other products to patients.
Dominos Pizza rose 0.1% after swinging between gains and losses on a mixed spring earnings report. Its profit for the last quarter beat expectations, but its revenue fell short of customer orders less than a year earlier.
The pizza chain leads the way this week, as about 30% of S&P 500 companies tell investors how they fared from April to June. Among them, three Big Tech giants have become so prominent that their stock movements often dictate where the S&P 500 goes.
Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Microsoft will all release their results this week, and these were three of the seven stocks that accounted for the majority of the S&P 500’s gain in the first half. Each of the three have climbed at least 35% for this year so far, and they will have to provide solid numbers to justify their large rallies.
Major stocks in the markets have become so important and their movements so influential in the market that the Nasdaq rebalanced its Nasdaq 100 index before trading began, to reduce the impact of certain stocks on the overall index.
What the Federal Reserve will say in its latest interest rate meeting on Wednesday is perhaps even more important than the earnings development of the Big Tech titans.
The Fed is widely expected to raise its federal funds rate again, to its highest level since 2001, as it struggles to bring inflation down. But traders’ hope is that this will be the last rise of this cycle as inflation has cooled since last summer.
High rates have undermined inflation by sharply slowing the entire economy, as well as hurting stock prices and other investments. This has caused many investors to brace for a recession, but so far the economy has remained resilient, thanks in large part to a remarkably strong labor market.
A report on Monday suggested that the US services industry is still growing, but at a slower pace than economists expected. On the positive side of the economy, the preliminary report from S&P Global also suggested that the US manufacturing sector is not doing as badly as feared. Overall, business activity growth in July appears to be at its weakest level in five months.
Stocks have rallied strongly this year on hopes that the economy can continue to grow as inflation cools enough that the Fed will not only stop raising rates, but start cutting them next year. Such a neither too hot nor too cold outcome would mean the Fed pulls off a tricky soft landing for the economy.
Much should go well for such an outcome, in our view, wrote strategists at the BlackRock Investment Institute in a report. Rate hikes notoriously take a long time to have their full effect on the economy as a whole, and they can cause unforeseen parts of it to break down.
BlackRock strategists are also warning that earnings could come under pressure in the second half of the year as rising worker wages eat away at profit margins.
The big run in S&P 500 stocks this year also leaves the market looking pricey relative to history, even outside of the big seven stocks that generated most of the gains, according to Doug Ramsey, chief investment officer of Leuthold Group.
He calls it another chance to buy higher after markets rebounded from the COVID crash of 2020.
Public Storage, which operates self-storage facilities, rose 0.6% after announcing it would buy Simply Self Storage for $2.2 billion from Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust.
In the bond market, yields fell.
The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.80% from 3.84% on Friday night. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.
In overseas markets, European stocks fell after data suggested that manufacturing and services industries across the continent are weaker than expected. In Asia, equity indices were mixed. Hong Kong’s benchmark fell 2.1% and Shanghai shares fell 0.1%. But they were stronger in Tokyo and Seoul.
___
AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kget.com/news/business/ap-business/ap-stock-market-today-asian-shares-mostly-higher-after-winning-week-on-wall-street/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- TikToker Emily Mariko got married in a simple strapless wedding dress
- Wall Street rises ahead of what is hoped to be the Fed’s last rate hike in a while – KGET 17
- San Francisco earthquake! Animated San Francisco mural has been updated with Ghirardelli’s Big Hero 6 at Disney California Adventure
- Download free The Last Solver TENOKE
- Cher is launching her own brand of gelato! | Entertainment
- 9 Best Google Domains Alternatives in 2023 (Compare)
- Some countries under pressure The Taliban say that the US is an obstacle to international recognition of Afghanistan
- Download PolyRoyale TENOKE for free
- Germany and the wisdom of Kissinger
- Jill Biden travels to France to mark U.S. return to UNESCO and honor WWII troops
- What would George Lucas say about the Hollywood strikes?
- Troy Taylor’s latest challenge is changing Stanford football