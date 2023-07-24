Business
5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday
Here are the most important information investors need to start their trading day:
1. Dow continues to tear apart the Fed week
Stock futures rose Monday morning ahead of a week full of potential catalysts. THE Dow Jones Industrial Average barely rose on Friday and posted a 10-day winning streak, its longest since 2017. The Federal Reserve will play a major role in continuing the streak. The central bank is expected to raise interest rates on Wednesday after a one-meeting break in its efforts to rein in stubborn price rises. The Personal Consumption Expenditure Index, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation, is also due Friday. A rush to second-quarter earnings in technology, transportation, restaurants and media will also boost stocks this week. Follow live market updates here.
2. Avalanche of benefits
The wave of corporate earnings this week will provide insight into how a range of sectors fared in the second quarter. With 18% of S&P 500 companies reporting on Friday, earnings for the quarter fell 7.9% from the year-ago period, but beat Wall Street expectations of 7.4%. Big tech, which has been behind most of the stock market success this year, will dominate the week, with reports from Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta and Intel. McDonald’s, Coca-Cola and Chipotle will offer commentary on how consumers are spending their food and drink dollars in the face of persistent inflation. General Motors, Ford and Boeing will provide insight into the health of the transportation sector. Here are the key reports from this week:
3. This Barbie is a box office hit
“Barbenheimer” did not disappoint. Whether they watched one or both, in succession or separately, moviegoers flocked to Warner Bros.’ “Barbie” and Universal‘s “Oppenheimer” on their opening weekends. Greta Gerwig’s blockbuster was no pushover, scoring the highest opening of 2023 with a haul of $155 million in its first three days in theaters Sunday afternoon. Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” followed in the footsteps of the high-heeled doll, pulling in $80.5 million in the process. The smash hits should make this weekend the fourth-best box office of all time, but its ranking could rise further by the time the final numbers are released on Monday. Barbie maker Mattel will report results on Wednesday and is expected to provide insight into how the movie and the company’s partnerships with retailers affected its second-quarter results. (Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC).
4. Goodbye bird, hello X
Elon Musk has once again revamped Twitter. People who go to Twitter.com Monday will first see not the platform’s signature blue bird, but a capital “X.” Musk, who has cut staff and changed the way Twitter regulates content since he led a $44 billion takeover of the social media company last year, tweeted Sunday that the “X” represents “the imperfections in us all that make us unique.” The change comes as Twitter faces a threat in Meta’s Threads. The Twitter rival used Instagram’s massive user base to generate more than 100 million sign-ups earlier this month. Meta is now aiming to improve the platform and raise engagement for a product that Twitter quickly identified as a danger to its future.
5. Consecutive social negotiations
Key union negotiations are taking place in the transport sector and highlight the power that some workers have acquired during the Covid pandemic and its consequences. American airlines increased its pilot contract offer by more than $1 billion on Friday to put it on par with the pay and benefits included in a preliminary agreement between United Airlines and its pilots last week. At the same time, United Auto Workers and America’s biggest automakers are holding critical labor talks ahead of the Sept. 14 deadline. These negotiations could be shaped by the fact that electric vehicle battery factories essential to the future of the industry are not covered by the agreement. UPS also looms on the horizon as the July 31 deadline approaches for the company and its workers to reach a new contract. Employees have authorized a strike as they seek better pay and working conditions at a company that has delivered more packages since the pandemic.
CNBC’s Tanaya Macheel, Robert Hum, Sarah Whitten, Leslie Josephs and Michael Wayland contributed to this report.
Follow the evolution of the market like a pro on CNBC Pro.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/07/24/5-things-to-know-before-the-stock-market-opens-monday.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promos Sign ‘Euphoria’ Actor, Boxer Javon Walton | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats & Rumors
- The Who Strikes Back! tour of Hove Cricket Ground
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Monday
- From Twitter to X: Elon Musk Begins Eliminating Iconic Internet Brands
- AU International Military Students Visit DC, Win US Government, Military Perspectives > Air Force > View Articles
- Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate airport near Rajkot on Thursday; 1st greenfield in Gujarat for years | India News
- Charlotte Owen, former adviser to Boris Johnson, became the youngest peer at 30 | Politics News
- Bollywood star banking on Australian film and TV boost
- China’s Qin wins gold in men’s 100m breaststroke at world swimming championships_Xinhua
- I am the victim of a coordinated hoax, says Donald Trump | Entertainment
- ND native transforms Nashville bar into tribute to Minot | News, Sports, Jobs
- Trio of mountaineers honored as app state second elected in Sun Belt East