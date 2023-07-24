Stock market today: Wall Street rises ahead of what is hoped to be the Fed’s last rate hike in some time

Wall Street rose Monday to begin a week full of updates on the direction of interest rates and earnings from some of the most influential companies in the stock markets.

The S&P 500 rose 18.30, or 0.4%, to 4,554.64, after its eighth winning week in the past 10. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 183.55, or 0.5%, to 35,411.24, and the Nasdaq composite added 26.06, or 0.2%, to 14,058.87.

Becton, Dickinson jumped 5.7% to the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after saying its updated Alaris infusion system would return to full business operations after previous recalls. He received US Food and Drug Administration clearance for the system, which delivers drugs and other products to patients.

Chevron rebounded 2% after giving a first look at its spring results, reporting a higher-than-expected profit by analysts.

About 30% of S&P 500 companies are expected to tell investors this week how much they earned from April to June. Among them, three Big Tech giants have become so prominent that their stock movements often dictate where the S&P 500 goes.

Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Microsoft will all release their results this week, and these were three of the seven stocks that accounted for the majority of the S&P 500’s gain in the first half. Each of the three have climbed at least 37% for this year so far, and they will have to provide solid numbers to justify their large rallies.

Major stocks in the markets have become so important and their movements so influential in the market that the Nasdaq rebalanced its Nasdaq 100 index before trading began on Monday, to lessen the impact of certain stocks on the overall index.

Perhaps even more important than how Big Tech titans’ profits are going is what the Federal Reserve will say on Wednesday at its last interest rate meeting.

The Fed is widely expected to raise its federal funds rate again, to its highest level since 2001, as it struggles to bring inflation down. But traders’ hope is that this will be the last rise of this cycle as inflation has cooled since last summer.

High rates have undermined inflation by sharply slowing the entire economy, as well as hurting stock prices and other investments. This has caused many investors to brace for a recession, but so far the economy has remained resilient, thanks in large part to a remarkably strong labor market.

A report on Monday suggested that the US services industry is still growing, but at a slower pace than economists expected. On the positive side of the economy, the preliminary report from S&P Global also suggested that the US manufacturing sector is not doing as badly as feared. Overall, business activity growth in July appears to be at its weakest level in five months.

Stocks have rebounded strongly this year, and the S&P 500 is up 18.6% on hopes the economy can continue to grow as inflation cools enough for the Fed to not only stop raising rates, but start cutting them next year. Such a neither too hot nor too cold outcome would mean the Fed pulls off a tricky soft landing for the economy.

Much should go well for such an outcome, in our view, wrote strategists at the BlackRock Investment Institute in a report. Rate hikes notoriously take a long time to have their full effect on the economy as a whole, and they can cause unforeseen parts of it to break down.

BlackRock strategists are also warning that earnings could come under pressure in the second half of the year as rising worker wages eat away at profit margins.

The big run in S&P 500 stocks this year also leaves them looking expensive relative to history, even outside of the big seven stocks that generated most of the gains, according to Doug Ramsey, chief investment officer of Leuthold Group.

He calls it another chance to buy higher after markets rebounded from the COVID crash of 2020.

Public Storage, which operates self-storage facilities, rose 1.3% after announcing it would buy Simply Self Storage for $2.2 billion from Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust.

In the bond market, the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3.87% from 3.84% on Friday evening. It helps set the rates for mortgages and other large loans.

In overseas markets, European stocks were mixed after data suggested manufacturing and services industries across the continent were weaker than expected. The European Central Bank will meet on interest rates on Thursday.

In Asia, the indices were also mixed. Shares fell 2.1% in Hong Kong and 0.1% in Shanghai, but were stronger in Tokyo and Seoul.

___

AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.