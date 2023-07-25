Stock market today: live updates

Stocks continued to climb even after a 10-day lead for the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The blue-chip Dow gained 2.51 points on Friday, marking its longest rally since August 2017. For the week, the S&P 500 added 0.7%, while the Nasdaq The composite index fell 0.6%.

“So far, there’s no evidence of a recession. So as long as there’s no evidence of a recession, and I think the market will likely continue to melt, people are chasing it,” Steve Eisman, senior portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman, said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.”

Still, some market participants expect a big week for earnings, along with the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting through September, could test the recent rally. The Fed is expected to raise rates by a quarter of a percentage point after its meeting on Wednesday. Traders will listen to comments from Chairman Jerome Powell to get a sense of the central bank’s stance on what happens next as it attempts to navigate a soft landing for the economy.

Wall Street is pricing in earnings results for some 150 S&P 500 companies this week, or about 30% of the broader index. Big tech wins are on the way from Alphabet , Microsoft And Meta . This is an important week for industrial companies and major oil companies as well.

Traders will also be watching the Personal Consumption Expenditure Index, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge, which is due out at the end of the week.

CNBC’s Robert Hum and Yun Li contributed reporting.

Read this article in Spanish here.