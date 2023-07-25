Stock market today: live updates





As Earnings Season Starts, Companies Beat But Their Stocks Lack, Says JPMorgan It’s the start of the second-quarter earnings season, but so far the majority of US and European companies are beating analysts’ estimates, but their stock performance is lagging, according to JPMorgan. “On early reports, with 70 S&P 500 results and 90 in Europe, the majority beat consensus projections,” Mislav Matejka, head of global and European equity strategy at JP Morgan, said in a note to clients on Monday. “The sample set is relatively small, but the stock price reaction to beats is worse than usual.” Additionally, JPMorgan looked at companies issuing profit warnings ahead of second-quarter results, and stocks in this group are down 10% or more, with the exception of some energy and chemical stocks, likely due to poor first-half performance in July. Bottom line, JPMorgan doesn’t expect second-quarter earnings to boost the market from the first quarter, for several reasons. “General stock price reactions may be more subdued this time, or at least any positive momentum may have no legs,” Matejka wrote. “Before the first quarter, sentiment and positioning was cautious, but the equity market was strong heading into the second quarter reporting season, suggesting that buy-side expectations are higher, even if analysts’ projections are muted. Additionally, the question is whether the forecast will be raised on the back of quarterly beats, as there was some loss of momentum in the quarter, and the China data feed continues to disappoint.” Scott Schnipper, Michael Bloom

Stock futures remain unchanged on Monday US stock futures opened little change on Monday. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost only 5 points, or 0.01%. Meanwhile, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.02% and 0.03% respectively. Hakyung Kim

