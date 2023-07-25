Stock market today: Asian markets follow Wall St after the Chinese promise to support the economy





BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Tuesday after China’s ruling Communist Party promised to shore up its sagging economy ahead of a meeting of the Federal Reserve, traders hope to announce the latest increase in this interest rate cycle. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo refused. Oil prices have risen. China’s ruling party on Monday promised measures to boost sluggish economic growth by supporting property sales and other struggling sectors, but gave no details or mentioned possible stimulus spending. Any stimulus is unlikely to be significant as Beijing takes a gradual and targeted approach, Fidelity International’s Andrew McCaffery said in a report. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.7% to 3,217.75 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong jumped 3.4% to 19,298.31. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 0.3% to 32,605.97 while the Kospi in Seoul advanced less than 0.1% to 2,630.70. Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 gained 0.4% to 7,336.20. New Zealand fell back while Singapore and Jakarta advanced. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4% on Monday ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting. The S&P 500 rose to 4,554.64. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5% to 35,411.24 and the Nasdaq composite added 0.2% to 14,058.87. Traders expect the Fed to announce a further hike in its key interest rate to a 22-year high on Wednesday. But they hope it will be the last increase this year after inflation fell near multi-decade highs. Markets are hoping the Fed can pull off the difficult feat of a “soft landing,” or extinguish inflation without tipping the US economy into recession. Traders expected at least a brief recession to begin this quarter. But they pushed back that deadline after U.S. hiring and consumer spending remained surprisingly strong. About 30% of S&P 500 companies are expected to tell investors this week how much they earned from April to June. They include tech giants Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Microsoft. These are three of the seven stocks that accounted for the majority of the S&P 500’s gain in the first half of this year. Each has climbed at least 37% this year. They will have to provide solid numbers to justify their large gatherings. Major stocks in the markets have become so important and their movements so influential in the market that the Nasdaq rebalanced its Nasdaq 100 index before trading began on Monday, to lessen the impact of certain stocks on the overall index. A report released on Monday suggested U.S. service industries are growing but slower than expected. S&P Global’s preliminary report also suggested that the US manufacturing sector is not doing as badly as expected. Overall, business activity growth in July appears to be at its weakest level in five months. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 13 cents to $78.87 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $1.67 on Monday to $78.74. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trade, advanced 12 cents to $82.60 a barrel in London. It gained $1.67 the previous session at $82.74. The dollar fell to 141.35 yen from 141.44 yen on Monday. The euro fell from $1.1071 to $1.1076.

