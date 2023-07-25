Stock Market Today: Stocks Rise Ahead of the Fed and Big Tech Earnings





Stocks closed higher on Monday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average extended its longest daily winning streak in years. Sentiment is upbeat ahead of a busy week on Wall Street, with the next Fed meeting set to start tomorrow and several mega cap stocks on the earnings schedule . The Federal Reserve begins its two-day policy meeting tomorrow, and the central bank is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points (0.25%) at the end of Wednesday. What concerns the market most, however, is what the Fed plans to do next. Futures traders are currently pricing in low odds for any further rate hikes in 2023 after this week’s meeting, according to CME Group . To subscribe to Kiplinger’s personal finances Be a smarter, more informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s free email newsletters Benefit and thrive with the best advice from experts on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more – straight to your email. Profit and thrive with the best expert advice – straight to your email. Additionally, a slew of corporate earnings reports are expected to be released over the next few days. “About 18% of S&P 500 names have released reports, and 40% more will report results this week,” said Michael Reinking, senior market analyst at the New York Stock Exchange . Big Tech will be the focus over the next few days, with top-notch stocks Alphabet (GOOGL, +1.3%) and Microsoft (MSFT, +0.4%) is expected to report quarterly results after tomorrow’s close. Prior to these key – and potentially market-influencing – events, the major benchmarks closed slightly higher. The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% to 35,411, marking its 11th straight win, or its longest daily winning streak since 2017. Nasdaq Compound nailed down 0.2% at 14,058, while the wider S&P500 added 0.4% to 4,554. AMC and Mattel stocks climb on Barbie buzz In single headline news, AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC) jumped 33.0% after the movie channel said it had its busiest weekend since 2019 thanks to weekend releases from Barbie And Oppenheimer. Separately, AMC CEO Adam Aron said the company had submitted an amended proposal to convert its AMC Entertainment Holding preferred stock (APE, -0.3%) into common stock. A Delaware judge on Friday blocked the previously submitted AMC plan. The meme stock has had a volatile year, but is now up 44% since the start of 2023. Mattel (MAT) was also transported by Barbie successful weekend. Shares of toymaker Barbie have soared 1.8% and are now up 21% year-to-date. Keep an eye on energy stocks as oil prices climb Today’s stock market gains were quite broad, with all but two of the 11 S&P 500 sectors closing higher. Energy was by far the best performer, jumping 1.6% on strong early results from oil majors Chevron (CVX, +2.0%), which said it distributed a record $7.2 billion to shareholders via share buybacks and dividends in Q2. Also stimulating oil stocks were going up U.S. Crude Futureswhich ended up 2.2% at $78.74 a barrel – their highest close since April. “Oil is also getting a boost from Wall Street as optimism grows over the end of the Fed’s rate hike campaign that appears to be here,” said Edward Moya, senior market strategist at the currency data provider. OANDA . “With Europe a few months behind, we could start to see all major economies looking at easing as the next step,” the strategist adds. This, in turn, could maintain the bullish momentum for oil prices. Crude’s continued gains should benefit higher rated energy stocks as well as select Energy ETFs . Related content

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kiplinger.com/investing/stocks/stock-market-today-stocks-edge-higher-ahead-of-fed-meeting-big-tech-earnings The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos