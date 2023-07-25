Business
Thousands of people will be trained to improve the energy efficiency of homes across the country
- Up to 8,000 people will be trained to retrofit and install insulation with courses that will be free or heavily discounted
- training providers across England can now bid for a share of the £8.85million government funding to deliver the courses
- will help homes stay warmer in colder months, reducing household energy bills and helping families with the cost of living
Thousands of people will be equipped with the skills to make homes more energy efficient, thanks to new government funding that will enable training courses to be rolled out across the country.
Starting today (Tuesday 25 July), training providers, such as colleges and accreditation providers, will be able to bid for an 8.85 million share to help up to 8,000 people, whether current installers or new to the industry, develop the skills and expertise needed to retrofit homes with energy-saving measures.
Courses will be free or offered at low cost and will cover a range of key energy efficiency measures, from fitting loft insulation to draft protection measures. This will not only help reduce household energy bills and reduce emissions, but will also provide critical employment opportunities for people who want to stay and progress in the workplace.
Training providers will have until August 25, 2023 to apply for the funding needed to deliver the courses, with training places due to open later this year.
Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, said:
We are investing billions of pounds to improve energy efficiency across the country, saving hundreds of households on their bills while ensuring UK homes are ready for the future.
We’ve already helped millions of people do just that, but we need an army of trained professionals who can install insulation and other energy-saving measures in homes across the country.
Today’s funding will give training providers the ability to deliver the courses needed to help create the skilled workforce ready to join this rapidly growing market, with people able to benefit from these courses at low or no cost.
Almost half of homes in England now have an energy performance certificate of C or better, saving them hundreds on their energy bills. However, today’s funding will help deliver the government’s ambitions to go further and faster, creating a new wave of skilled tradespeople while boosting opportunity in local communities and growing the economy.
Through the Home Decarbonisation Skills Training Competition, accredited energy efficiency training will be either free or heavily subsidized, saving trainees hundreds of pounds as they develop their skills and gain qualifications.
Successful organizations will provide installer training and support to help build supply chain capacity and improve people skills that will help organizations win NOT 2030 Certification, the industry specification that all energy efficiency installers must be certified and compliant with to participate in government-funded programs. This will include installer training leading to a recognized qualification NVQ or equivalent, and short courses.
The training, which will be provided until March 31, 2024, will focus on 2 packages:
- renovation assessor and renovation coordinator: supply and delivery of training to NOT 2035 Standards
- insulation: offering and delivering training to national or higher professional standards in the installation of home insulation measures
Derek Horrocks, president of the National Insulation Association (NIA) and the National Housing Decarbonization Group (NHDG) said:
I am delighted to see the government committing to more funding for retrofit skills and training through the Home Decarbonisation Skills Training Competition.
Meeting energy efficiency targets is key to ensuring that millions of people across the country can enjoy a warmer, healthier home. A fundamental requirement to achieve this ambition is to build a workforce of sufficient size and skills to achieve it.
Our members look forward to collaborating with everyone working to develop green skills and make this competition a success.
David Pierpoint, CEO from The Retrofit Academy, a leading training provider in the field of retrofit courses, said:
The Home Decarbonization Skills Competition is a critical vehicle for increasing capacity while maintaining high standards and we welcome the government’s $8.85 million funding allocation.
It is essential that we use this funding to unlock more talent, improve workforce skills and drive the infrastructure needed to decarbonise the UK building stock and we intend to continue our partnerships with government and industry to build on the 5,000 learners we have already enrolled in our range of renovation training courses.
The program builds on the 15 million provided since 2020 for vocational training, which has offered at least 16,000 opportunities in the energy efficiency, renovation and low-carbon heating sector.
The competition will run alongside the $5 million Heat Training Grant, which officially opened last month and aims to train more than 10,000 low-carbon heating installers to work on heat pumps and heating networks by April 2025.
These grants £500 towards individual training, which usually costs around £600 to complete, meaning the vast majority will be covered by the government.
Energy efficiency remains the best approach to reduce long-term energy poverty, helping to warm homes and reduce energy bills, as well as reducing carbon emissions.
The government is helping to make homes across the country more energy efficient through the Home Renovation Grant and the Social Housing Decarbonization Fund and will expand its support through ECO4 and the Great British Insulation Scheme.
These programs are part of the $6.6 billion the government is investing during this Parliament in clean heating and improving the energy efficiency of buildings, thereby reducing our reliance on fossil fuel heating. In addition, 6 billion in new public financing will be made available from 2025 to 2028.
Learn more about the Home Decarbonization Skills Training Competition.
