Boston Public Health Commission Launches Community Health Equity Empowerment Fund





BOSTON Monday, July 24, 2023 – The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) today announced the Community Health Equity Empowerment Fund (CHEE Fund), a new initiative that will provide grants to local nonprofit and community organizations (CBOs) working to advance health equity through prevention, intervention and intervention services. With funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), BPHC will distribute a total of $1 million in CHEE grants this year, which equates to $200,000 per awarded organization. BPHC has released a Request for Proposal (RFP) that Boston-based organizations can complete to apply for funding. The deadline for the RFP is August 18 at 5 p.m. In collaboration with BPHC, grantees will develop strategies to connect or re-engage residents in health care, increase access to prevention strategies, and improve social determinants of health. CHEE funds are to be used to help integrate sustainable, consistent, and foundational resources that promote and sustain health equity in the communities that need it most. The CHEE Fund is a product of BPHCs Advancing Health Equity Framework (2020-2023), which aims to address the need for greater community empowerment and involvement to promote health equity in Boston’s most vulnerable neighborhoods by providing residents with equitable access to resources that promote and protect the best possible health. One of the most important lessons learned during COVID-19 is that community organizations and coalitions are key to advancing health equity, said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Public Health Commissioner and Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission. Many organizations that have been so effective during the pandemic are underfunded and unable to address other disparities facing Boston residents. Investing in organizations through the CHEE Fund is one of the many ways we can foster community engagement and empowerment. Health inequities are a persistent problem in Boston among communities with high concentrations of blacks, Latinx, immigrants, and other historically marginalized groups. The latest report from BPHC Health of Boston (HoB) noted the many ways in which the social determinants of health, which include housing quality, education, employment, environmental health, health care, public safety, access to food, income, and health and social services, affect residents’ health outcomes. The most concerning finding of the HoB report was that a Roxbury census tract has the lowest life expectancy in Boston (68.8 years), 23 years less than a Back Bay census tract, which had the highest life expectancy (91.6). At the ward level, Mattapan has the shortest life expectancy (77.3 years) and Back Bay has the longest life expectancy (82.8 years). From 2017 to 2021, black Boston residents experienced the largest increase in the premature death rate (37.3%) and in 2021 the premature death rate was more than twice as high in Dorchester (293.9) and Roxbury (282.9). These neighborhoods have higher concentrations of Black and Latino residents and lower median income than Back Bay, Downtown, and Beacon Hill (140.3). The report also highlights persistent health inequalities in chronic disease outcomes by race and ethnicity. In 2021, the overall cancer death rate was highest among black men (218.9) and the breast cancer death rate was highest among black women (24.2). Similarly, reports also found that heart disease mortality was 37% higher for black residents (158.5) than for white residents (115.6) in 2021. Additionally, the diabetes mortality rate for black residents (50.9) and Latinx residents (28.6) was 3.1 and 1.8 times higher than the rate for white residents (16.1). The grants made available by CHEE are a critical resource to help us build a truly equitable city for all families, said Mayor Wu. Helping people stay connected to care and acting on the social determinants of health are key to achieving this goal. The CHEE Fund will provide funding to five community organizations to address access, resource and opportunity imbalances in economic, social and other barriers to health and health care in Roxbury, Dorchester, Mattapan, East Boston, Hyde Park and Roslindale. The BPHC will prioritize funding for organizations that offer collaborative initiatives that foster community partnerships and work with community health centers to connect residents to health care and health care resources. For more information about the CHEE fund and to apply for the tender, please visit https://www.boston.gov/bid-listings/16039326 ###

