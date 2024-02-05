Stock market today: ZEE, Indus Towers, 3 other stocks placed under F&O ban list

F&O Prohibited List : A total of five stocks were placed under trading ban on Monday, February 5, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities were banned in the F&O segment as they exceeded 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the shares will be available for trading on the spot market.

Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, SAIL and ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are the five stocks that are part of the bourse's F&O ban list for February 5.

The NSE updates the list of securities banned from F&O trading on a daily basis.

Derivative contracts on the mentioned securities have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit and are currently placed under blackout period by the exchange, NSE said.

It is hereby informed that all clients/members will trade derivative contracts of the said security only to reduce their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in vacancies will attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,” NSE said.

No new positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular security when placed under the F&O blackout period by the exchanges.

Benchmark stock indices rebounded sharply on Friday with the Nifty hitting its lifetime high in intraday trade.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rose 440.33 points, or 0.61 percent, to settle at 72,085.63. During the day, it jumped 1,444.1 points, or 2 percent, to 73,089.40.

The Nifty rose 156.35 points or 0.72 percent to 21,853.80. During the day, the benchmark index climbed 429.35 points or 1.97 percent to reach its lifetime high of 22,126.80.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap index jumped 0.80 per cent and the small cap index climbed 0.49 per cent.

Published: Feb 05, 2024, 06:22 IST

