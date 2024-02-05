



Tens of thousands of Chinese flock to US embassy social media account in Beijing to express their anger and frustration over the continued collapse of the country's stock market. Markets in mainland China collapsed again on Monday after their worst weeks in years. The Shanghai Composite Index briefly fell more than 3%, hitting its lowest level in five years. It had pared some losses by midday, but it remains down 1.8%. Last week, the index fell 6.2%, its biggest weekly loss since October 2018. The Shenzhen Components Index also fell 2.3% in morning trading, following an 8.1% drop last week. More than 1,700 stocks on the Shanghai and Shenzhen markets fell more than 10% on Monday. In an article published Friday on the US embassy's Weibo account on the protection of wild giraffes, many Chinese complained about the stock market rout and the difficult economic situation. The US government please help investors in Chinese stocks, a user said in a new post from article on animal protection. I love America! Please help the Chinese, another user said. Many posts later appeared to have been deleted by censors, as authorities stepped up their censorship of criticism of China's stalled economy. Investors appear to have ignored Chinese regulators' latest promise to support the stock market. The China Securities Regulatory Commission on Sunday vowed to prevent abnormal fluctuations in the stock market and stabilize confidence. But he gave no details on how he would proceed. In total, about $6 trillion in market value has been wiped from Chinese and Hong Kong stock markets over the past three years, according to a CNN calculation based on data from the Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong stock exchanges. A record slowdown in its dominant real estate market, high youth unemployment, deflation and a rapid decline in the birth rate are just some of the problems plaguing the world's second-largest economy.

