Dietitian gives tips for healthy snacks on Superbowl Sunday | Virginia Tech News





The Big Game is coming, and whether you're joining friends and family outside of a hardcore sports fan or just hoping to catch a glimpse of Taylor Swift in the stands, you may feel the need to strategize on what those who gather in front of your television will be able to snack on. . Kristen Changregistered dietitian with Virginia Tech's Department of Human Nutrition, Food and Exercise, offers tips for every step of preparing your snack. On special occasions, many people fall into the trap of undereating early in the day and saving their calories for a big event, Chang said. To set yourself up for diet success on Superbowl Sunday, consider the following general eating tips. Chang offers the following tips for preparing for game day snacks. Eat a quality breakfast, lunch and snack the day before the game, don't try to save calories, this just tempts you to overeat in the evening.

Try gentle movements and exercise.

Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water. In-Game Snack Tips: Evaluate all your options before building your plate.

Use a smaller plate. Prepare your food and take a break between refills. Monitor your hunger and fullness signals to avoid overeating.

Try to combine a source of fiber, protein and healthy fats. Look for sources of nutrients and color.

Sip smartly. Limit sugary drinks because the body doesn't store these calories the same way it does with food. If you drink alcohol, make sure you include food to go with it and have a plan to get home safely.

If you're joining a party and are concerned that there aren't healthier options available, bring your own.

Don't stress. Remember, it's only a day and if you feel like you've overdone it at the end of the night, take note of it without judgment and move on.

Focus on spending time and making memories with your friends, but also remember, if you drink alcohol, to have a plan in advance for getting home safely. Chang offers the following healthy snack ideas to try: Black Bean and Corn Salsa: Increase the nutritional density of traditional tomato salsa by making your own with black beans, corn, fresh onions and herbs, and lime juice. These ingredients add quality sources of protein, fiber and vegetables. Pair it with whole grain tortilla chips or pita chips for even more fiber.

Increase the nutritional density of traditional tomato salsa by making your own with black beans, corn, fresh onions and herbs, and lime juice. These ingredients add quality sources of protein, fiber and vegetables. Pair it with whole grain tortilla chips or pita chips for even more fiber. Creamy Avocado Dip: This dip is a twist on guacamole to include plain Greek yogurt for an extra protein punch. Pair it with whole grain tortilla chips or pita chips for a quality source of fiber.

This dip is a twist on guacamole to include plain Greek yogurt for an extra protein punch. Pair it with whole grain tortilla chips or pita chips for a quality source of fiber. Sweet Potato Chips: If you've never made sweet potato chips, now is the perfect time to try. With just three ingredients (sweet potatoes, olive oil and salt), these chips are easy to prepare, high in fiber and a source of quality vitamin A.

If you've never made sweet potato chips, now is the perfect time to try. With just three ingredients (sweet potatoes, olive oil and salt), these chips are easy to prepare, high in fiber and a source of quality vitamin A. Hummus with vegetables and pita chips: Any store-bought hummus will do, but if you want to make your own, you can try two easy recipes: traditional chickpea hummus or garlic and white bean hummus. Serve it with your favorite veggies or whole grain pita chips.

Any store-bought hummus will do, but if you want to make your own, you can try two easy recipes: traditional chickpea hummus or garlic and white bean hummus. Serve it with your favorite veggies or whole grain pita chips. Buffalo Cauliflower Bites: If you're looking for a vegetarian alternative to traditional Buffalo chicken wings, try Buffalo Cauliflower Bites. Pairs well with blue cheese or ranch dips. This would also make a fun addition to any vegetable crudité platter.

If you're looking for a vegetarian alternative to traditional Buffalo chicken wings, try Buffalo Cauliflower Bites. Pairs well with blue cheese or ranch dips. This would also make a fun addition to any vegetable crudité platter. 7 Layer Mediterranean Dip: Take your hummus game even further with a Mediterranean-inspired dip by combining cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, plain Greek yogurt, olives, goat cheese, lemon and parsley. Ideal with whole grain pita chips.

Take your hummus game even further with a Mediterranean-inspired dip by combining cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, plain Greek yogurt, olives, goat cheese, lemon and parsley. Ideal with whole grain pita chips. Fruit platter and Greek yogurt: Pair plain or vanilla Greek yogurt with a variety of fresh fruits. Take it a step further by offering fun toppings like whole grain granola, mixed nuts and coconut for a perfect DIY-type experience.

Pair plain or vanilla Greek yogurt with a variety of fresh fruits. Take it a step further by offering fun toppings like whole grain granola, mixed nuts and coconut for a perfect DIY-type experience. Nori popcorn: Popcorn itself is a great lighter snack option, just be sure to avoid the addition of heavy butter. If you're looking for a fun variation with added nutrients, try nori popcorn.

Popcorn itself is a great lighter snack option, just be sure to avoid the addition of heavy butter. If you're looking for a fun variation with added nutrients, try nori popcorn. Oven Roasted Chickpeas: Satisfy your salt cravings with extra protein and fiber. These are quick to make and a great snack option beyond gaming.

Satisfy your salt cravings with extra protein and fiber. These are quick to make and a great snack option beyond gaming. Flatbread Pizza: Dress whole-grain flatbread with tomato sauce, cheese, and a variety of vegetables for a tasty alternative to traditional takeout pizza.

Dress whole-grain flatbread with tomato sauce, cheese, and a variety of vegetables for a tasty alternative to traditional takeout pizza. Filled nachos: Think traditional nachos with a healthy, nutrient-rich twist. This nacho recipe includes quality protein and fiber in the form of ground turkey or beef, black beans, cheese, and vegetables. About Chang

Kristen Chang is the assistant director of the Master of Science in Nutrition and Dietetics program in the Department of Human Nutrition, Food and Exercise at Virginia Tech. A specialist in nutritional advice for behavior change and sports nutrition, she is a dietitian and triathlete. Learn more here. Schedule an interview

To schedule an interview, contact Mike Allen in the Media Relations office at [email protected] or 540.400.1700.

