Hong Kong stocks start week on a pessimistic note as lack of strong government support measures and geopolitical risks weigh





Hong Kong actions fell on Monday, extending last week's losses, as the absence of stronger government support measures and potential geopolitical risks dampened risk appetite. The Hang Seng Index fell 0.2 percent to 15,510.42 at the midday break. The benchmark index lost 2.6 percent last week. The Hang Seng Technology Index also fell by as much and the Shanghai Composite Index slipped 1.8 percent. Chinese property developer Longfor Group fell 4.5 percent to HK$8.31 and its peer China Overseas Land and Development fell 1 percent to HK$11.64. Alibaba Group fell 0.2 percent to HK$70.55 and rival JD.com lost 0.4 percent to HK$85.70. Tencent Holdings lost 0.5 percent to HK$278 and Baidu slipped 0.7 percent to HK$101.30.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission has vowed to curb wild stock market swings by cracking down on market manipulation, brutal short-selling, insider trading and fraudulent listings, in a statement on Sunday. However, the watchdog did not indicate how it intended to restore investor confidence and remained silent on how it would shore up stocks, further disappointing investors frustrated by Beijing's disappointing stimulus measures. Meanwhile, geopolitical risks also dampened the mood, with former US President Donald Trump saying that if elected, he could impose tariffs of more than 60% on Chinese goods. A new blow to investor confidence, the Chinese star fund manager Wang Yawei has given up the day-to-day management of the investment company he founded, for personal reasons. Wangs Qianhe Capital issued the statement over the weekend, amid speculation on social media that it had been arrested by the government and its fund products would be liquidated following investigations into corruption cases in the financial sector. A decline of nearly 9% in the year to date has made the Hang Seng Index the world's worst performing benchmark in 2024. The absence of strong domestic stimulus measures and Suggestions that the US Federal Reserve would not cut interest rates anytime soon have cast doubt on interest rates. traders are exhausted. China's manufacturing industry shrank for a fourth month in January, the statistics bureau said last week. Expectations of weak domestic demand in China and the Fed's failure to cut interest rates have dampened market sentiment, said Wang Jun, an analyst at BOC International. The key to a rally in stocks lies in stabilizing key economic data and improving liquidity. Elsewhere, sell-offs by smaller Chinese companies intensified amid the unwinding of positions in so-called snowball structured products, a derivative linked to small-cap stocks as the underlying asset. The sales occurred over the past few weeks and their buybacks triggered sales in the underlying stocks. The CSI Small-cap 500 Index fell 4.2 percent and the CSI 1000 Index plunged 6.8 percent. But Wuxi AppTec rebounded 7.7 percent to 47.05 Hong Kong dollars after the biopharmaceutical company said it would not pose a national security risk to any country in response to a U.S. bill targeting to ban Chinese drug makers from doing business with the government. Its subsidiary Wuxi Biologics gained 3.9 percent to HK$17.44. The two stocks both fell 32 percent last week. Other major Asian markets were weaker overall. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.2 percent and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 1.1 percent, but Japan's Nikkei 225 edged up 0.7 percent.

