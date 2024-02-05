5 things foreign investors should know before betting on rising Indian stock markets





Indian stock markets are now the fourth largest in the world, ahead of Hong Kong, as investors flock to a fast-growing alternative to China's struggling stock indexes. As the country heads towards this year's elections, India continues to attract foreign investors, who have several avenues to invest in the country. Foreign portfolio investments To invest in shares of companies listed in India, foreign investors must take the foreign portfolio investment (FPI) route. Investors, whether individuals or companies, must be registered with the country's markets regulator and comply with its disclosure requirements. Most of the 10,800 REITs are funds. No restrictions

There are no restrictions on investing in Indian companies through this route, but an FPI cannot hold more than 10% in a listed company. If a REIT invests more than 10% in a company, it is classified as a foreign direct investment for which there are restrictions in certain sectors. All FPI investments must be made in Indian Rupees and transacted through brokers. All REIT transactions are taxed at par with the taxes applicable to domestic investors, which include capital gains at 15% for short-term holdings of less than one year, 10% for long-term holdings and a surcharge and a tax on securities transactions. Disclosures The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) takes a hands-off approach to registration of offshore funds, but requires custodian banks, through which foreign funds enter India, to disclose details of investors in these funds. Depositories are usually domestic banks or Indian branches of foreign banks. There are a total of 17 depository banks registered in India, including Citi Bank, Deutsche Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, DBS Bank, HSBC, State Bank of India, Standard Chartered Bank, among others, according to the SEBI website. Under India's anti-money laundering rules, regulators also require information on so-called beneficial owners, which refers to any investor with 10% or more of a fund's assets. Additionally, SEBI has strengthened disclosure requirements for funds that have concentrated their holdings in a single group of companies. Non-resident investments Non-resident Indians can invest in the Indian stock market through the Portfolio Investment Scheme and transactions are routed through a Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) Savings Account. The overall investment limit for NRIs and any person of Indian origin (PIO) in shares is 10% of the paid-up capital of the company. Individual investment is capped at 5%. NRIs cannot participate in intraday trading, they must take delivery of shares and cannot trade derivatives. Offshore derivatives If a foreign investor does not want to go through the SEBI registration process, he can invest in Indian stocks through offshore derivatives or participatory notes (P-notes). SEBI defines these instruments as those issued abroad by an FPI against securities held by the FPI in India. Taking a short position in India requires prior information, but investors can do so via P-notes to hide their positions. Foreigners can also invest in the approximately 150 American and Global Depositary Receipts (ADR/GDR) of Indian companies listed on offshore exchanges. In recent years, the number of companies raising funds via ADR/GDR has declined.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/markets/stock-picks/story/5-things-foreign-investors-should-know-before-betting-on-indias-stock-market-run-416148-2024-02-05 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos