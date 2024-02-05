Higher Open Expected for Taiwan Stock Market





Taiwan's stock market has advanced in consecutive sessions, garnering more than 170 points or 0.9 percent during this period. The Taiwan Stock Exchange is now just below the 18,060 point plateau and could extend its gains on Monday. Global forecast for Asia is upbeat following strong U.S. jobs data, although that dampens the possibility of an interest rate hike next month. European markets were mixed and stable, US stock markets were up and Asian markets are expected to follow the latter trend. The TSE ended slightly higher on Friday following mixed performances by financial stocks, stock and plastics companies. For the day, the index gained 91.83 points or 0.51 percent to end at the daily high of 18,059.93 after hitting a low of 17,985.89. Among assets, Cathay Financial fell 0.79 percent, while CTBC Financial fell 1.22 percent, First Financial gained 0.37 percent, Fubon Financial rose 0.15 percent, E Sun Financial rose 0.20 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company climbed 1.11 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation slipped 1.02 percent. , Hon Hai Precision fell 0.97 percent, Largan Precision fell 2.87 percent, Catcher Technology fell 0.26 percent, MediaTek added 0.65 percent, Delta Electronics rose 0. .35 percent, Nan Ya Plastics rose 0.16 percent, Taiwan Cement lost 0.62 percent, China Steel fell 0.40 percent. and Novatek Microelectronics, Mega Financial, Formosa Plastics and Asia Cement remained unchanged. Wall Street's lead is strong as the major averages opened mixed on Friday, but consistently trended higher and finished well in the green, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting new closing records. The Dow climbed 134.62 points or 0.35 percent to end at 38,654.42, while the NASDAQ jumped 267.35 points or 1.74 percent to end at 15,628.95 and the S&P 500 jumped 52.42 points or 1.07 percent to close at 4,958.61. For the week, the NASDAQ jumped 1.1 percent, while the Dow and the S&P 500 both jumped 1.4 percent. The extended rally on Wall Street came amid a positive reaction to earnings news from Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META) and online retail giant Amazon (AMZN). Traders were also reacting to the closely watched Labor Department report showing much stronger-than-expected job growth in January. The data further reduces the chances of an interest rate cut in March, but a strong jobs market is seen as a good thing for the stock market and the . Oil prices fell sharply on Friday as hopes for a quick rate cut by the Federal Reserve dissipated after data showed a larger-than-expected increase in U.S. nonfarm payroll employment in January. The dollar's sharp rise after the jobs data also weighed on oil prices. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for March ended down $1.54, or about 2.1 percent, at $72.28 a barrel. The contract lost more than 7 percent during the week. For comments and reactions, contact: [email protected]

