Business
Investors are investing in the Indian stock market
MUMBAI — India's $4 trillion stock market is attracting billions of dollars of domestic and foreign money as investors flock to a fast-growing alternative to China, shrugging off the risks of overvalued stocks, upcoming elections and regulatory uncertainty.
The investment flow has pushed the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index by a third in the past 10 months and attracted $20 billion in foreign inflows in 2023, according to data from India's national repository.
India's appeal is growing this year as global investors seek substitutes for ailing Chinese markets and expectations grow that this year's national elections will see the return of current Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a rare third term.
And investors seem happy to overlook risks, such as the already high levels at which the market is priced and possible political surprises.
READ: Indian stock market places Hong Kong fourth in the world
“Despite the recent rally…despite the upcoming elections, I think India is a good market for long-term investors,” said Vikas Pershad, portfolio manager for Asian equities at M&G Investments.
A steady flow of liquidity into the stock market from regular retail investment plans, which currently average $2 billion per month, and purchases by domestic institutional investors have been favorable factors.
Nifty Index Expected to Hit 23,500
Goldman Sachs predicts the Nifty index, currently around 22,000, will reach 23,500 by the end of 2024, while local brokerage ICICI Securities expects a jump of almost 14%.
The market has become one of the most expensive in the world. The 12-month price-to-earnings ratio, a widely used valuation measure, is 22.8 for the Nifty 50, three times that of China and even higher than the valuation of the US S&P 500 at 20.23, according to LSEG data.
Despite high valuations, ICICI Securities expects Nifty's earnings to grow at a compound annual rate of 16.3%.
READ: Asian stocks attract biggest capital flows in seven years
The desire of global investors to own a piece of the emerging world's brightest market was the catalyst, says Remi Olu-Pitan, head of multi-asset growth and income at asset manager Schroders, but that is translated by an underassessment of vulnerability and risks.
“Even though in the long term we like India, we completely agree with the growth scenario, we are just concerned that the market is not pricing in some of the risks that are brewing at the moment,” she said. declared.
According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India's GDP is expected to grow by 6.5% in 2024, compared to China's 4.6%.
Performance pressure
To be sure, investors are bracing for possible short-term volatility, particularly in the run-up to the elections, and a less-than-linear rise in the Nifty. As they seek to hedge risk, the implied volatility of stocks increases.
The main risk lies in the level of expectations.
“It's not about India or China, it's about India and China,” says Nilesh Shah, managing director of the Mumbai-headquartered Kotak Mutual Fund, referring to how which investors now perceive in both markets.
“Given that India's premium valuation is because other markets are not doing as well, if they start doing well, things could change,” he said. And that, he added, means the market will need to continue to deliver better and more consistent profit growth.
Although China's efforts to stabilize its economy and markets have yielded few results so far, foreigners are returning to mainland markets this year in hopes of an eventual rebound.
“A lot of the country's appeal right now is that it's not China,” said Jeff Weniger, head of equity strategy at WisdomTree Investments.
“In other cycles, we could confidently say that the prospect of these stimulus packages from Beijing would lift all boats, but the risk for India is a bull run in China that would dissipate the intense fear currently engulfing that market fellow.”
Political risk
The stock market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is already cautious.
As domestic institutions, which received inflows of over $22 billion in 2023, boom, SEBI has asked asset managers to test their mid- and small-cap funds and tighten oversight of offshore funds that concentrated their holdings in local stocks.
Domestic ownership of Indian stocks now stands at 35.6 percent, eclipsing the 16 percent foreign ownership. The rest is up to the promoters, an Indian market term for large shareholders who can influence company policy.
However, the May elections occupy a central place in investors' risk mapping.
Although Modi is extremely popular and his party is expected to retain its majority in the country's parliament, a weaker-than-expected result could dampen his ability to pass economic measures that have helped send markets higher.
“I think the political risk is the highest, so I would say it is a low probability, high impact event,” said Hemant Mishr, chief investment officer of the fund management company based in Singapore, S CUBE Capital.
“If this were to come to fruition, it would, more than the Middle East crisis, have a greater impact on Indian sentiment. »
|
Sources
2/ https://business.inquirer.net/444233/investors-dig-into-indias-stock-market-as-china-flounders
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Investors are investing in the Indian stock market
- Google renames Bard AI chatbot and could release its largest and most capable model next week |
- One year after the Türkiye earthquake disaster, trauma haunts survivors | Türkiye and Syria earthquake news
- Israel abandoned its attack on Iranian Soleimani (Trump) at the last second
- Indonesia elections: everything you need to know | Indonesia
- MEN'S TENNIS FALLS TO SAINT FRANCIS, 5-2
- Carl Weathers, Towering Actor Who Endured Real Beatings as Apollo Creed in Rocky Obituary
- Lululemon expands into men's shoes
- SABIC to introduce ULTEM HU resin at MD&M West 2024
- Donald Trump says he will impose tariffs of more than 60% on China if elected
- Legal troubles pile up for Poonam Pandey: complaints filed against Bollywood actress for faking death
- ACC releases unorthodox 2024 FSU football schedule