Investors are investing in the Indian stock market

MUMBAI — India's $4 trillion stock market is attracting billions of dollars of domestic and foreign money as investors flock to a fast-growing alternative to China, shrugging off the risks of overvalued stocks, upcoming elections and regulatory uncertainty.

The investment flow has pushed the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index by a third in the past 10 months and attracted $20 billion in foreign inflows in 2023, according to data from India's national repository.

India's appeal is growing this year as global investors seek substitutes for ailing Chinese markets and expectations grow that this year's national elections will see the return of current Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a rare third term.

And investors seem happy to overlook risks, such as the already high levels at which the market is priced and possible political surprises.

“Despite the recent rally…despite the upcoming elections, I think India is a good market for long-term investors,” said Vikas Pershad, portfolio manager for Asian equities at M&G Investments.

A steady flow of liquidity into the stock market from regular retail investment plans, which currently average $2 billion per month, and purchases by domestic institutional investors have been favorable factors.

Nifty Index Expected to Hit 23,500

Goldman Sachs predicts the Nifty index, currently around 22,000, will reach 23,500 by the end of 2024, while local brokerage ICICI Securities expects a jump of almost 14%.

The market has become one of the most expensive in the world. The 12-month price-to-earnings ratio, a widely used valuation measure, is 22.8 for the Nifty 50, three times that of China and even higher than the valuation of the US S&P 500 at 20.23, according to LSEG data.

Despite high valuations, ICICI Securities expects Nifty's earnings to grow at a compound annual rate of 16.3%.

The desire of global investors to own a piece of the emerging world's brightest market was the catalyst, says Remi Olu-Pitan, head of multi-asset growth and income at asset manager Schroders, but that is translated by an underassessment of vulnerability and risks.

“Even though in the long term we like India, we completely agree with the growth scenario, we are just concerned that the market is not pricing in some of the risks that are brewing at the moment,” she said. declared.

According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), India's GDP is expected to grow by 6.5% in 2024, compared to China's 4.6%.

Performance pressure

To be sure, investors are bracing for possible short-term volatility, particularly in the run-up to the elections, and a less-than-linear rise in the Nifty. As they seek to hedge risk, the implied volatility of stocks increases.

The main risk lies in the level of expectations.

“It's not about India or China, it's about India and China,” says Nilesh Shah, managing director of the Mumbai-headquartered Kotak Mutual Fund, referring to how which investors now perceive in both markets.

“Given that India's premium valuation is because other markets are not doing as well, if they start doing well, things could change,” he said. And that, he added, means the market will need to continue to deliver better and more consistent profit growth.

Although China's efforts to stabilize its economy and markets have yielded few results so far, foreigners are returning to mainland markets this year in hopes of an eventual rebound.

“A lot of the country's appeal right now is that it's not China,” said Jeff Weniger, head of equity strategy at WisdomTree Investments.

“In other cycles, we could confidently say that the prospect of these stimulus packages from Beijing would lift all boats, but the risk for India is a bull run in China that would dissipate the intense fear currently engulfing that market fellow.”

Political risk

The stock market regulator, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), is already cautious.

As domestic institutions, which received inflows of over $22 billion in 2023, boom, SEBI has asked asset managers to test their mid- and small-cap funds and tighten oversight of offshore funds that concentrated their holdings in local stocks.

Domestic ownership of Indian stocks now stands at 35.6 percent, eclipsing the 16 percent foreign ownership. The rest is up to the promoters, an Indian market term for large shareholders who can influence company policy.

However, the May elections occupy a central place in investors' risk mapping.

Although Modi is extremely popular and his party is expected to retain its majority in the country's parliament, a weaker-than-expected result could dampen his ability to pass economic measures that have helped send markets higher.

“I think the political risk is the highest, so I would say it is a low probability, high impact event,” said Hemant Mishr, chief investment officer of the fund management company based in Singapore, S CUBE Capital.



“If this were to come to fruition, it would, more than the Middle East crisis, have a greater impact on Indian sentiment. »