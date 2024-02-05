Stock market today: Asian stocks mostly fall as Chinese stocks slip despite measures to help markets

HONG KONG (AP) Asian stocks were mostly lower Monday, with Chinese shares again leading the decline, even after the market regulator in Beijing vowed to crack down on abuses and protect small investors. HT Image

The main index in Shenzhen's smaller market fell 5.4% and the Shanghai Composite Index slipped more than 2% before regaining lost ground.

US futures fell and oil prices rose.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said on Sunday it would strengthen enforcement against crimes such as market manipulation and malicious short-selling, while directing more medium- and long-term funds to walk.

This decision hardly seems to reassure investors who have been withdrawing money from the markets for months. Last week, Chinese stocks closed their worst week in five years.

Shenzhen's A-share index was worst hit by the selling, falling 5.4%. The Shanghai Composite index was trading 0.8% lower at 2,707.87 amid volatile trading.

In another blow to market confidence, a report said China's services sector grew slightly slower in January, with the purchasing managers' index falling to 52.7 from 52.9 in December, according to a survey conducted Monday among the private sector. A PMI above 50 indicates expansion from the previous month.

Elsewhere in Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.6% to 36,390.31.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1% to 7,623.30. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.6% to 2,599.62.

Shares of major technology companies once again lifted Wall Street to a record high on Friday, although the majority of stocks fell on renewed concerns about the risks of a surging economy.

Big gains in Meta Platforms and Amazon helped the S&P 500 index rise 1.1% and close at 4,958.61. It's in a torrid run where it has climbed in 13 of the last 14 weeks. Big tech stocks, two of the most influential on Wall Street, also pushed the Nasdaq Composite Index up 1.7%.

But the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which places less emphasis on technology, rose a more modest 0.3% to 38,654.42. And the Nasdaq jumped 1.7% to 15,628.95.

Stocks felt pressure from much higher yields in the bond market after a report showed American employers hired many more workers last month than economists predicted.

This is good for workers and helps keep the risk of recession at bay, but it could keep some upward pressure on inflation and cause the Federal Reserve to wait longer before starting to cut rates. interest rate.

The hope of such cuts, which could ease pressure on the economy and boost investment prices, was a key reason the U.S. stock market soared to record highs. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said earlier this week that its unlikely cuts would begin as soon as traders hoped.

The jobs report landed on Wall Street amid a whirlwind of earnings reports.

Metaplatformsthe owner of Facebook and Instagram, climbed 20.3% after reporting a higher-than-expected profit for the latest quarter and announcing that it would start paying a dividend to its investors.

Amazon rose 7.9% after reporting higher-than-expected earnings and revenue for the latest quarter.

They are both members of a small group of Big Tech stocks known as the Magnificent Seven, responsible for the majority of Wall Street's record highs. Their huge gains have set growth expectations very high, which they must meet to justify the sharp rises in their stock prices.

Appleanother member of the Magnificent Seven, slipped 0.5% even though it reported better-than-expected profit.

Charter Communications fell 16.5%, the biggest loss in the S&P 500 after reporting weaker-than-expected profit for the latest quarter.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude rose 39 cents to $72.67 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 52 cents to $77.85 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar fell to 148.38 Japanese yen from 148.43 yen. The euro costs $1.0779, up from $1.0784.