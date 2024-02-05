Global stocks fall as Chinese stocks fluctuate despite measures to help markets WSOC TV





HONG KONG — (AP) Global stocks were mixed Monday, with Chinese stocks again leading declines in Asia, even after the market regulator in Beijing vowed to crack down on abuses and protect small investors. In European markets, the German DAX was up 0.1% at 16,927.75 and the CAC 40 in Paris was almost unchanged at 7,590.55. Britain's FTSE 100 index gained 0.4% to 7,643.10 after a report showed Britain's unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in the three months to November, below a figure earlier estimate of 4.2% provided by the Office for National Statistics in January. Futures contracts for the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.2%. In Asian trading, the main index in the smaller Shenzhen market fell 4.4% but then quickly recovered, bouncing between losses and gains and closing 1.1% lower. The Shanghai Composite index slipped 3.5% at one point and closed down 1%, at 2,702.19. The China Securities Regulatory Commission said on Sunday it would strengthen enforcement against crimes such as market manipulation and malicious short-selling, while directing more medium- and long-term funds to walk. This decision follows others in recent days which appear to have done little to reassure investors who have been withdrawing money from the markets for months. Last week, Chinese stocks closed their worst week in five years. Comments from former President Donald Trump, who said he could impose tariffs of more than 60% on imports of Chinese goods if re-elected, also hurt market sentiment. Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged down 0.2% to 15,510.01. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.6% to 36,354.16. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index fell 1% to 7,625.90. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.9% to 2,591.31. Shares of major technology companies once again lifted Wall Street to a record high on Friday, although the majority of stocks fell on renewed concerns about the risks of a surging economy. Big gains from Meta Platforms and Amazon helped the S&P 500 gain 1.1%. He has had a torrid run where he has climbed in 13 of the last 14 weeks. Big Tech stocks, two of the most influential on Wall Street, also pushed the Nasdaq Composite Index up 1.7%. But the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which places less emphasis on technology, rose a more modest 0.3%. Stocks felt pressure from much higher yields in the bond market after a report showed American employers hired many more workers last month than economists predicted. This is good for workers and helps keep the risk of recession at bay, but it could keep some upward pressure on inflation and cause the Federal Reserve to wait longer before starting to cut rates. interest rate. The hope of such cuts, which could ease pressure on the economy and boost investment prices, was a key reason the U.S. stock market soared to record highs. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said earlier this week that the cuts were unlikely to start as soon as traders had hoped. In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude lost 36 cents to $71.94 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 26 cents to $77.07 a barrel. The US dollar fell from 148.40 Japanese yen to 148.49 Japanese yen. The euro cost $1.0754, up from $1.0784. Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

